The package, valued at 24,000 Nepali rupees crore, is intended to support Nepal’s recovery and disaster resilience, particularly families affected by recent flash floods. PM Modi said the assistance would help affected families “get their lives back on track” and enable Nepal to prepare better for future challenges.

“We are partners in each other’s progress and a source of support for each other in difficult times,” PM Modi said during the joint press interaction.

The announcement comes amid renewed focus on India-Nepal development cooperation, with New Delhi positioning the package as both humanitarian relief and long-term support for Nepal’s infrastructure and resilience.

MUST READ: ‘Felt like tsunami from the Himalayas’: Nepal says flash flood damage likely upwards of $5 billion; calls other nations to pitch in

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Eight agreements signed

India and Nepal exchanged eight MoUs covering a broad range of sectors, including health, space technology, civil-service capacity building, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, agriculture, and security cooperation.

Key agreements include:

An ISRO-Nepal Ministry of Information and Communication pact to establish a satellite communication network using the South Asia Satellite.

A health and medicine cooperation MoU between India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Food Safety.

A government-to-government agreement on Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

Pacts on sustainable urban development, livestock and fisheries development, civil-service training, forensic research, and police cooperation.

The agreements also include plans for a start-up incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal.

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Connectivity push

PM Modi and PM Shah jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. Regular operations are scheduled to begin on November 28.

The service links Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, with Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, adding a cultural and religious dimension to the connectivity initiative.

PM Modi said India and Nepal had decided to expand road, rail, and border connectivity, describing the two countries as bound by “deep-rooted ties of trust and friendship".

DON'T MISS: From Ram’s Ayodhya to Sita’s Janakpur by train: what’s confirmed and what isn’t

Energy and trade ties

The leaders also discussed energy cooperation, with PM Modi reiterating that India has long been a reliable supplier of petroleum products and other essential goods to Nepal.

The meeting is being seen as a significant reset in India-Nepal engagement, combining immediate flood relief with long-term investments in education, technology, health, urban development, and cross-border transport.