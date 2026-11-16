‘Brutal, brazen’ conduct: US wants 24-yr jail term for Nikhil Gupta for murder-for-hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The US government has sought a sentence at the top of the sentencing guidelines range of 235 to 293 months, saying the crime demanded an equally serious penalty.

His lawyers, however, have requested a substantially reduced sentence of 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. They have urged the court to accept the Probation Department's recommendation of 144 months, arguing that Gupta has no criminal record, was suffering from untreated alcohol dependence at the time and has already spent more than three years in custody.

MUST READ | Gurpatwant Pannun assassination plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, to face maximum 40 yrs in prison

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The defence said Gupta did not minimise the seriousness of his actions but argued that the sentence should be no greater than necessary. His lawyers also said he acted under pressure from co-defendant Vikash Yadav, whom he believed had the backing of the Indian state, and did not stand to gain from the proposed payment.

In a letter to the judge, Gupta expressed regret, saying he wished he could return to 2023 and undo his mistakes. He also said he was thankful that his actions had not resulted in anyone's death or injury.

According to court documents, Gupta worked with others, including Yadav, to arrange Pannun's assassination in New York. At Yadav's direction, Gupta contacted an individual he believed was a criminal associate but who was actually a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Yadav agreed to pay an undercover officer $100,000 for the killing, and an associate delivered $15,000 as an advance payment in June 2023.

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Gupta's guilty plea could earn him a reduction in his sentencing guidelines for accepting responsibility. He may also qualify for up to a 15% reduction for good behaviour if sentenced to more than 12 months.