ULA Vulcan crash wipes out 40 Amazon Leo satellites. How it stacks up against Musk's Starlink

"Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit," ULA said in a statement. "Since the anomaly just occurred, we don't have any specific data yet to understand what occurred today."

A troubled streak for ULA & Vulcan

For United Launch Alliance — a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin founded in 2006 — Sunday's mishap snapped a nearly two-decade streak of 100% mission success across its legacy Atlas and Delta rocket families.

Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit. Every flight generates data, and every flight teaches us something. Since the anomaly just occurred, we don’t have any specific data yet to understand what occurred today. ULA exists to provide assured access to space for our nation and for the customers who depend on us. That purpose is why we take on some of the hardest missions in spaceflight, and why we hold ourselves to the standard of mission success. Today, we did not meet that standard. We will work closely with our customer and other appropriate organizations to find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action, and return to flight as quickly as possible. ULA is committed to full transparency with our customers, and they will have visibility into the investigation process, which utilizes rigorous methodology and corrective action. We will provide further updates when new information becomes available. — ULA (@ulalaunch) November 15, 2026

Sunday's launch was only the fifth flight for the Vulcan Centaur and was meant to be a major return-to-flight milestone:

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Prior booster issues: Vulcan suffered solid rocket booster nozzle anomalies on its second flight (October 2024) and fourth flight (February 2026). While both missions still reached orbit, the US Space Force paused Vulcan's national security launches following the February incident.

Engine retrofits: Prior to Sunday's launch, ULA implemented upgraded booster nozzles and retrofitted the rocket's Blue Origin-built BE-4 main engines to fix an oxygen valve issue linked to a separate New Glenn rocket explosion in May 2026.

Leadership transition: The failure also hits under new leadership; longtime CEO Tory Bruno departed for Blue Origin in December 2025, with former Vulcan program head Mark Peller stepping in as CEO in August 2026.

Amazon Leo vs. SpaceX Starlink: Where the race stands

Formerly known as Project Kuiper, Amazon Leo is built to rival SpaceX Starlink. However, the November 2026 launch loss underscores the massive scale gap between the two networks: while Starlink operates more than 11,100 working satellites globally, Amazon has roughly 396 operational satellites in orbit.

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Technical & Strategic differences

Starlink accounts for roughly two-thirds of all active satellites in Earth orbit, leveraging SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 and Starship rockets to continuously deploy and refresh its fleet. Amazon, which launched two prototypes in October 2023 and began production deployments in April 2025, depends on external rocket providers.

With Vulcan now grounded — and Blue Origin's New Glenn recovering from its May 2026 explosion — Amazon's deployment cadence faces severe bottlenecks.

Starlink orbits closer to Earth (340-570 km), keeping latency typically between 25-40 ms and ensuring retired satellites burn up quickly in the atmosphere. Amazon Leo flies slightly higher (590-630 km), giving each satellite a wider coverage footprint on the ground so Amazon can achieve global coverage with 3,232 satellites rather than Starlink's 12,000. Both systems use optical inter-satellite laser links (OISLs) to route data across space.

Serving millions of active users, Starlink delivers real-world US median speeds around 120 Mbps down and 21 Mbps up, with next-generation V3 satellites aiming for gigabit speeds.

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Amazon Leo is marketing three hardware-defined ceiling tiers ahead of its retail launch: Leo Nano (up to 100 Mbps on a 7-inch portable dish), Leo Pro (up to 400 Mbps on an 11-inch standard dish priced under $400), and Leo Ultra (up to 1 Gbps for enterprise and commercial customers).

Under its original FCC license, Amazon had to deploy 50% of its Gen 1 fleet (1,616 satellites) by July 2026. After missing that mark due to industry-wide rocket delays, Amazon received a conditional FCC waiver in June 2026, leaving it with a strict deadline to operate all 3,232 Gen 1 satellites by July 30, 2029, followed by 4,504 Gen 2 and polar satellites between 2032 and 2035.