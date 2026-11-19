"And why is it that we cannot even get a trade deal right - none with the US and now one with UK in jeopardy - all for a few pennies of revenue for the government? Let us explain the basics first before getting into AI," Bhalla wrote on X.

And why is it that we cannot even get a trade deal right - none with the US and now one with UK in jeopardy - all for a few pennies of revenue for the government? Let us explain the basics first before getting into AI. — Surjit Bhalla (@surjitbhalla) November 19, 2026

India and the US continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said negotiations were close to completion, but the agreement would be signed only after Washington finalised its new tariff framework.

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In Case You Missed It: 'A bigger shift than the internet': Adani CFO to Uday Kotak on Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation

Also, the India-UK free trade agreement, which came into effect in July 2026, has run into a dispute over customs duties on Scotch whisky imports. British exporters have raised concerns after Indian authorities sought higher duties on certain bulk shipments, despite the tariff concessions agreed under the pact.

Under the agreement, tariffs on eligible Scotch whisky imports were reduced from 150% to 75%. However, Indian customs authorities have sought higher duties on some bulk Scotch shipments.

On Wednesday, a UK government spokesperson said ministers were urgently working with India to resolve the matter and ensure British businesses received the tariff benefits agreed under the trade pact.

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Earlier on Thursday, Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak highlighted the rapid rise of Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, and questioned whether Indian businesses were undervalued or falling behind in emerging technologies.

"Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion. It did not exist till ~ 5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies. Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?" Kotak wrote on X.

Pai rejected the comparison and questioned why India's financial sector was not investing more heavily in innovation. "Bad example. Every disruption creates new cos with huge valuation. It is the nature of markets. Comparing is silly," Pai responded.

He then directly questioned Kotak's role in supporting Indian technology companies. "The question to ask is - what should Uday Kotak do in India to create conditions for an Anthropic to study? Why is He not investing hugely in innovation and Deep tech to grow this sector fast? Why is innovation starved of adequate capital in India? India’s eminent banker should answer this and lead the way."

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, November 18, giving the company a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion. The AI developer raised about $81 billion in the record offering, with shares scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.