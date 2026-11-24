The agreement fulfils a commitment Vantara made to India’s CITES Management Authority on August 19. Under the deal, Vantara will help safely return Malagasy animals seized abroad to Madagascar and support their rescue, rehabilitation and veterinary care.

A new conservation centre in Madagascar

The partnership will also focus on building Madagascar’s own conservation capacity. Vantara will help train local wildlife experts and may support the construction and establishment of a National Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

The centre will be a national hub for conservation, research and training. It will remain the property of the Republic of Madagascar and operate under MEDD’s authority, on land provided by the Government of Madagascar.

Why Madagascar’s wildlife needs help

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The need for such support is particularly urgent for Madagascar, which is home to wildlife found nowhere else on Earth. According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, 90% of lemur species in Madagascar are threatened with extinction and almost a third are Critically Endangered.

The situation is also serious for the country’s radiated tortoises. The Turtle Survival Alliance estimates that their wild population fell by more than 47% between the late 1990s and 2013. Madagascar also lost around 29% of its tree cover between 2001 and 2023.

Illegal wildlife trade is another major problem. Madagascar’s environment minister has described it as the second leading cause of biodiversity decline after habitat loss. Between January and April 2026 alone, rescuers in Madagascar received more than 1,000 tortoises from six confiscation cases.

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Returning trafficked animals is not easy

For animals seized abroad, getting home can be a long and difficult journey. When Thai authorities intercepted 48 lemurs and more than 1,000 tortoises in 2024, 131 tortoises had already died in transit, while others did not survive the weeks that followed.

Thailand cared for the surviving animals and supported their return, but no dedicated funding was available. Complex international permit procedures also delayed the flights back to Madagascar twice.

The new partnership is intended to address some of those challenges. At Madagascar’s request, Vantara’s teams can support different stages of an animal’s return, including health checks, disease screening, transport, quarantine and care after arrival.

Vantara will also share scientific expertise, including support for field research and genetic profiling. This will help Madagascar decide, in line with IUCN guidelines, which animals can return to the wild and where.

The final decision, however, will remain with Madagascar. Every decision will rest solely with the Government of Madagascar, advised by the country's CITES Scientific Authority.

Focus on local expertise

The partnership is also aimed at making sure conservation work continues after the rescued animals return. Through training, internships, specialist exchanges and applied research, Malagasy teams will be supported in caring for and rehabilitating rescued animals and, where conditions allow, returning them to the wild.

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“Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot of global importance, and our wildlife is part of who we are as a nation. These animals belong to the forests that shaped them,” said H.E. Nolave Luck Aristide Andriatsihala, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Republic of Madagascar.

“Protecting them takes cooperation across borders, and we are grateful to the countries and organisations, such as Vantara, who work with us to safeguard Madagascar's natural heritage,” he added.

MEDD’s Director General of Environmental Governance Rakotondravoninala Valison Kiady said the partnership would focus on turning the commitment into practical work.

“Vantara brings world-class expertise in animal rescue, veterinary care and welfare, and we look forward to working together to turn this commitment into concrete actions, from immediate deliverables to long-term, results-oriented programmes, all guided by science, regulations and international best practice,” Kiady said.

‘Protecting these species in their natural habitats’

For Vantara, the focus is on strengthening conservation in the country where the animals naturally belong.

“Madagascar is home to some of the world’s most extraordinary and unique wildlife, and protecting these species in their natural habitats is central to our ten-year conservation strategy,” said Vivaan Karani, Chief Executive Officer, Vantara.

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“Our priority is to strengthen the people and institutions working to conserve wildlife in its country of origin,” Karani said.

He added, “We thank the Government of Madagascar for this partnership and look forward to supporting its long-term conservation priorities, with every decision resting firmly with Madagascar.”

The partnership reflects Vantara’s focus on in situ conservation, or protecting animals in their home range, while also strengthening rescue and rehabilitation efforts within the countries where those animals belong.

In Madagascar, the aim is to build the expertise, facilities and trained people needed in the country to care for its wildlife and help species survive in the wild.