Under the agreement, Attero will supply 2,000 metric tonnes of copper anode every month, potentially reducing the smelter's dependence on imports by around 5%. The transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion at prevailing market prices, the sources said.

The agreement was signed around three months ago but had not previously been disclosed. Adani did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

India's copper import challenge

India continues to rely heavily on imported copper concentrates and refined metal despite expanding its domestic refining infrastructure.

According to government data, India's annual copper refining capacity stands at nearly 1.3 million tonnes. However, refined copper production reached approximately 704,000 tonnes in FY26, compared with 573,000 tonnes in the previous financial year.

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Meanwhile, India's total copper imports stood at 859,509 tonnes in FY26, declining marginally by 0.2% year-on-year, according to commodities consultancy BigMint.

The gap between domestic refining capacity and actual production underscores the importance of securing reliable raw material supplies.

Turning electronic waste into industrial resources

Noida-based Attero specialises in critical mineral recovery and the recycling of electronic waste and batteries. Under the agreement, the company will recover copper from discarded electronics and batteries to produce copper anode.

The arrangement could provide Kutch Copper with approximately 24,000 tonnes of domestically sourced copper anode annually.

Such partnerships could strengthen India's circular economy, encourage investment in recycling infrastructure and reduce exposure to international commodity supply disruptions.

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Copper is particularly important for electric vehicles, renewable energy projects, power transmission networks, data centres and industrial manufacturing.

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Adani's broader copper sourcing strategy

Adani Enterprises began production at its 500,000-tonne-per-year Kutch Copper facility last year. The conglomerate plans to double capacity to one million tonnes annually, which would make it the world's largest single-location copper smelter.

Earlier this month, Adani also signed an agreement with Chile's state-run Codelco to invest in developing the Kaburkaala copper exploration project.

While recycled copper alone may not eliminate India's import dependence, combining domestic metal recovery with overseas mineral investments could help diversify supply chains and improve long-term raw material security.

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