Williams shared the experience on LinkedIn, saying she was among those affected by Microsoft's September 22, 2026 layoffs.

‘High Priority Business Update’ meeting

Williams was helping engineering teams understand how they could use AI tools to create their own documentation when the unexpected meeting invitation arrived.

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"I was one of the folks impacted by the September 22, 2026 Microsoft layoffs (official termination date is tomorrow). The invitation for the ‘High Priority Business Update’ Teams meeting where I was laid off arrived while I was in the middle of delivering a 90-minute training to engineering teams about how they could use AI tooling to create their own documentation," she wrote in her LinkedIn post.

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The sudden end to her journey came after 24 years at Microsoft, where she worked in software documentation. Williams described the moment as a "pretty emphatic terminal punctuation to a 24-year career in software documentation."

A 24-year career ends suddenly

Despite the unexpected exit, Williams used her farewell message to thank the colleagues and teams she worked with during her long stint at Microsoft.

"If we’ve crossed paths or worked together in any capacity, thank you for being a huge part of what compelled me to stay at Microsoft for 24 years," she said.

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She also highlighted her work with Microsoft's Intune and Purview documentation team, calling it one of the biggest achievements of her career.

"Please know that I consider our team to be one of my peak professional accomplishments, and it was a privilege to work with you. Thank you for the amazing work you delivered and thank you for being excellent to one another. You made it a joy to come to work."

Williams' experience also reflects how layoffs can arrive without warning, sometimes interrupting employees in the middle of their regular workday. For her, a routine AI training session became the unexpected final chapter of a 24-year career at Microsoft.