FASTag new rules from November 1: Who can apply, how much will it cost and more

The pass will be linked to a specific toll plaza and a valid, functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use. Once issued, eligible drivers can use the designated plaza without paying a toll each time they cross it.

The annual charge will depend on the plaza’s location:

Toll plaza location Annual local pass fee Outside municipal or local town limits ₹1,500 Within municipal or local town limits ₹3,000

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the move is intended to make regular travel more affordable for people living close to toll plazas.

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Who is eligible?

The benefit is limited to private, non-commercial vehicle owners whose residence falls within the 20-km radius of a National Highway fee plaza. Applicants must also meet the conditions specified in the government notification and hold an active FASTag.

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Living near a toll plaza alone will not automatically qualify a motorist. The pass will not be available on highways or expressways that use a closed user fee-collection system or where a service road or alternative road is available for use.

How much can drivers save?

At present, eligible commuters can buy a monthly local pass for ₹360, which works out to ₹4,320 a year. The new annual option reduces that outgo to ₹1,500 or ₹3,000, depending on the toll plaza’s location.

For a motorist using a plaza outside municipal limits, the annual pass could mean savings of ₹2,820 compared with buying monthly passes throughout the year.

What vehicle owners should do

Drivers who believe they qualify should first ensure their FASTag is active and correctly linked to their vehicle. They should then check the eligibility conditions and fee category applicable to their nearest toll plaza before applying for the pass.

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The government has asked commuters to refer to the official notification for complete eligibility details, as the pass is subject to specified conditions.

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Larger FASTag context

India has issued more than 13 crore FASTags, according to ministry information cited in reports on the new rule. The annual local pass is part of a broader effort to simplify toll payment while addressing the concerns of frequent local users near highway plazas.

Separately, vehicles without a valid or functional FASTag continue to face higher toll charges: 1.25 times the applicable fee when paying through UPI, or double the fee in cash.