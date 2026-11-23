The clip, shared by Instagram user Prasann Kumar, shows several foreign women wearing gloves and carrying black garbage bags as they collect plastic waste scattered along a ghat.

They can be seen walking along the sandy riverbank and picking up rubbish from the ground and around the rocks. Other tourists and small stalls are visible in the background.

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The man recording the video says he spotted the women cleaning the Ganga ghat during his visit to Rishikesh.

Watch the viral video here:

“Aaj Rishikesh mein Ganga ghat pe aaye toh dekha kuch foreigners yahan se jo panniyan hai jo plastic hum log yahan pe daal dete hai, waste karte hai, kuch foreigners yahan pe uski safai kar rahe hai (When we visited the Ganga ghat in Rishikesh today, we saw some foreigners cleaning up the plastic bags and other waste that we leave behind here),” he says.

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The video also highlights the irony of the situation, with the man questioning why tourists from other countries have to take responsibility for cleaning India's natural and cultural spaces.

“They come from abroad and try to save our heritage, and we go to Ganga and pollute it,” he says.

The video has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Many users appreciated the tourists for taking the initiative, while others used the clip to call out people who leave plastic and other waste at popular tourist and pilgrimage spots.