The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Who are the 'hasslers' in your life?

Researchers described people who repeatedly create tension or emotional strain as "hasslers".

Nearly three in 10 participants reported having at least one such individual in their social network.

The study found that each additional stressful relationship was associated with approximately 1.5% faster biological ageing. On average, participants reporting these relationships were biologically around nine months older than those of the same chronological age who reported none.

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Although the research examined broader social relationships rather than workplace interactions specifically, its findings raise questions about the potential health effects of difficult colleagues and persistent office conflicts.

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How can workplace negativity affect health?

Employees often spend eight to ten hours daily interacting with coworkers. Repeated criticism, hostility, exclusion or unresolved disagreements can contribute to prolonged psychological stress.

Dr V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai, told Times of India that persistent stress increases oxidative stress and free radicals in the body, which can shorten telomeres — protective structures at the ends of chromosomes — potentially accelerating cellular ageing.

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Prolonged stress can also keep cortisol and other stress hormones elevated, contributing to inflammation and metabolic disturbances.

Doctors cited in the report said chronic emotional strain may manifest through headaches, digestive problems, disturbed sleep, fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

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Can difficult colleagues affect your productivity?

Persistent workplace tension may make it harder to concentrate, collaborate and remain emotionally engaged at work.

Employees who anticipate criticism or confrontation may experience anxiety even before interacting with particular colleagues.

Over time, such stress could affect sleep, motivation and overall well-being.

However, the study does not establish that difficult colleagues directly cause accelerated ageing.

How should employees handle stressful relationships?

Lead researcher Byungkyu Lee advised being mindful of relationships that repeatedly generate negativity and stress.

In workplaces, maintaining professional boundaries, limiting unnecessary confrontations and addressing disagreements constructively may help reduce emotional strain.

Employees facing repeated hostility can also document incidents, seek managerial intervention or approach human resources.

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