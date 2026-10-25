IKEA selling Indian steel thali for Rs 760? Harsh Goenka jokes belan could sell for Rs 4,500

Goenka has previously criticised global luxury brands, including Prada and Fendi, for selling products resembling traditional Indian designs at premium prices, often without acknowledging their cultural origins

"First it was Kolhapuri chappals, then dupattas, and now IKEA is selling our steel thali as a "chic chrome plate." for Rs 760," Goenka wrote on X. "Can't wait for IKEA to drop the "Aerodynamic Dough-Flattening Wand" (our humble belan) for ₹4,500. It may come with a warning label: 'Not to be used by indian wives as a missile on their husbands'."

First it was Kolhapuri chappals, then dupattas, and now IKEA is selling our steel thali as a "chic chrome plate." for Rs 760. Can’t wait for IKEA to drop the "Aerodynamic Dough-Flattening Wand" (our humble belan) for ₹4,500. It may come with a warning label: “Not to be used by indian wives as a missile on their husbands.” 💀😜 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 25, 2026

Goenka's post referred to the familiar stainless-steel plates used in Indian households, which recently attracted attention after an American influencer described similar plates found at IKEA as stylish chrome accessories.

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Read More: ‘When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts?’: Harsh Goenka questions Fendi’s ₹8.3 lakh ‘Navratri’ bag

In an Instagram video shared in August, influencer Amanda Monsen showed off stainless-steel plates she had discovered while shopping at IKEA. She described them as chic and suggested they could also be used as decorative trays.

Indian social media users quickly pointed out their resemblance to the steel thalis commonly used in homes across the country. The description "chic chrome plate" came from the influencer's presentation of the product, rather than an independently established official IKEA product name.

In Case You Missed It: Luxury giants' desi rip-off: How brands like Prada, Ralph Lauren are profiting off uncredited Indian artistry

Not the first time Goenka has questioned global brands

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Goenka has previously criticised international luxury brands for selling products resembling traditional Indian designs at premium prices.

In June 2025, he questioned Italian fashion house Prada after its men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection featured sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals.

"Prada is selling products looking like Kolhapuri chappals for over ₹1 lakh. Our artisans make the same by hand for ₹400. They lose, while global brands cash in on our culture. Sad!" he wrote at the time.

Prada subsequently acknowledged that its sandals were inspired by traditional Indian footwear and expressed willingness to engage with artisan communities.

Kolhapuri chappals, known for their handcrafted leather designs, received Geographical Indication recognition in 2019.

After the Prada Kolhapuri chappal scandal, here comes the Fendi "Navratri" bag. Charging ₹8.3 Lakhs for a design that looks exactly like a ₹500 bag available in the streets of Gujarat. And zero credit to Indian artisans. When will luxury brands stop colonising our crafts? https://t.co/mneHhBUQNt — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 14, 2026

Fendi's Rs 8.3 lakh bag also drew criticism

More recently, the RPG Group chairman criticised luxury fashion house Fendi over a bag that he said resembled inexpensive traditional bags sold in Gujarat during Navratri.

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Goenka questioned the reported Rs 8.3 lakh price tag for a design he compared with bags available in local markets for around Rs 500. He also accused the luxury brand of failing to acknowledge Indian artisans.