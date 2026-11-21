"Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of people you employ? No. Your attitude is: 'Modi ji, you do it. We will just watch'," the Prime Minister said.

Economist Surjit Bhalla, however, has presented a different interpretation of India's employment performance, arguing that official data indicate considerable growth in salaried jobs over the past decade.

Salaried employment has grown significantly

Writing in The Indian Express, Bhalla cited National Sample Survey (NSS) and Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data to highlight the expansion of regular salaried employment. According to his analysis, India had 67.9 million salaried workers in 2004-05, increasing to 85.2 million in 2011-12 and 147.6 million in 2025.

Bhalla calculated that salaried employment increased by approximately 2.5 million annually between 2004 and 2011, compared with 4.6 million annually since 2011. He also noted that salaried workers now account for approximately one-fourth of India's workforce, compared with around one-sixth in 2004.

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"No previous period in India's history comes even close to this record of salaried jobs creation," Bhalla wrote.

He further estimated that total employment increased by around 20 million annually between 2019-20 and 2024, with much of the expansion occurring outside agriculture.

Women's salaried employment more than doubles

Bhalla also highlighted improvements in women's participation in salaried employment.

According to his calculations, the number of women holding salaried jobs increased from 13.1 million in 2004-05 to 16.7 million in 2011-12, before reaching 38.9 million in 2025.

This translates into an annual increase of approximately 1.6 million salaried jobs for women since 2011, compared with around 500,000 annually during 2004-11.

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Bhalla noted that nearly one in five employed women now receives a regular salary.

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Real wages remain a concern

While highlighting employment growth, Bhalla acknowledged that salary increases have not kept pace.

According to his analysis, average inflation-adjusted monthly salaries, measured at 2024 prices, increased from ₹18,442 in 2004-05 to ₹23,637 in 2011-12, before declining to ₹22,314 in 2025.

Graduate salaries also declined from ₹41,782 to ₹35,046 over the latter period.

Bhalla attributed part of this trend to the expansion in the supply of educated workers. The number of employed graduates increased from 42 million in 2011-12 to 97 million in 2025, according to his calculations.

He argued that a substantial increase in the availability of graduates can place downward pressure on wages, even as employment opportunities expand.

Corporate profits and job quality remain in focus

The debate also comes amid questions about whether corporate profitability has translated into proportionate gains for employees. According to a June 2026 report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, combined profits of Nifty 500 companies increased 15.6% to ₹18.1 lakh crore in FY26.

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Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2024-25, citing an analysis of approximately 4,000 listed companies, reported that corporate profits increased 22.3% in FY24, while employment grew just 1.5%.

These figures highlight the distinction between broader salaried employment growth and hiring trends among listed companies.

Similarly, an increase in salaried employment does not necessarily establish improvements in job security, working conditions or real earnings.

Policy incentives also matter, says Bhalla

Beyond employment, Bhalla argued that government policies play an important role in determining business investment and hiring decisions.

He questioned whether import tariffs, quality control orders and regulatory restrictions were creating sufficient incentives for companies to compete and innovate.

"Firms innovate when they have to compete. A firm protected by tariffs and QCOs has every incentive to lobby, and none to innovate," he wrote.

Bhalla also maintained that the September 2019 corporate tax reduction should be viewed as a measure to improve India's competitiveness rather than simply a concession to industry.

His broader argument was that businesses respond to economic incentives, including taxes, regulations and market conditions.

"Exhortation is not policy," Bhalla wrote, emphasising that companies make hiring and investment decisions based on commercial considerations.

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