"With quick commerce, we have come to expect very fast delivery of groceries. However, just because items are delivered quickly, doesn't mean they are fresh," Talvadia said.

What determines the freshness of atta?

Talvadia explained that freshness in wheat flour depends on several factors beyond delivery timelines.

"In wheat flour, the freshness of the product depends upon grain quality, storage conditions and milling," he said.

Unlike whole grains, flour has a greater surface area exposed to air after milling, which can affect its aroma and quality during storage.

"As whole wheat is milled, it is exposed to more air. As a result, freshly milled flour has a distinct smell and texture that many Indian households are familiar with," Talvadia added.

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However, freshness does not depend on milling date alone. Packaging, temperature, moisture exposure and storage practices also influence how well flour retains its quality.

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Are consumers losing control over food preparation?

Talvadia pointed to a gradual shift away from neighbourhood flour mills, where households traditionally selected their preferred grains and had them milled according to individual requirements.

"Wheat flour is commonly purchased without consideration for the type of wheat or milled dates," he observed.

While packaged flour offers convenience and wider availability, consumers generally have limited control over grain combinations, milling texture and processing preferences.

Talvadia believes that greater product choice does not necessarily translate into greater control over food preparation.

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Can local processing offer an alternative?

One emerging approach involves processing food closer to consumers rather than relying exclusively on centralised manufacturing and distribution.

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"Local processing can be used to produce food in certain categories. It allows products to be produced in closer proximity to consumption, and based on actual demand," Talvadia said.

Talvadia added Anmasa is exploring this approach through community-based micro-factories and experience stores, where customers can select grain combinations and milling preferences.

The company's technology platform connects customer preferences with inventory, processing and order fulfilment, allowing repeat orders without requiring consumers to specify their requirements each time.

However, Talvadia acknowledged that local processing requires careful coordination of stock, production capacity and delivery.

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