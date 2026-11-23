According to the advisory, an authenticated WhatsApp Web session can remain active even after the browser window or tab is closed. Users are therefore advised to manually log out each time.

"Users are therefore advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons. Avoid official or sensitive work on WhatsApp Web. Government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers," it said.

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Here are a few pointers which users must know:

It also advised users to use incognito and private browsing mode when logging in from the web.

It further stated to avoid accessing WhatsApp Web from cyber cafes, hotel business centres, public kiosks, borrowed laptops or computers you don't trust.

Keep an eye on your WhatsApp account for anything suspicious.

If messages are sent from your account without your knowledge, or your contacts report receiving strange replies, it could indicate that someone else has accessed your account.

Lastly, it states that any activity you don't recognise could be a sign of unauthorised access.