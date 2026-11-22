Speaking at the event, Modi stated: "I am determined to change the mindset that makes families feel ashamed of their children pursuing ITI courses. ITI students deserve the same respect as IIT graduates. Industries rely on their skills and hard work to function. I take immense pride in honouring these young achievers and recognising the dignity of skilled work."

#WATCH | I am determined to change the mindset that makes families feel ashamed of their children pursuing ITI courses. ITI students deserve the same respect as IIT graduates. Industries rely on their skills and hard work to function. I take immense pride in honouring these young achievers and recognising the dignity of skilled work: PM @narendramodi at the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. #KaushalDeekshantSamaroh #SkillIndia #SkillDevelopment #ViksitBharat — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 21, 2026

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The remarks highlighted the contrast between widespread social preference for degree-granting engineering institutions and the practical shop-floor roles filled by ITI-trained workers. As industries expand and modernise, skilled technicians remain essential to keeping production lines, equipment, and technical services running.

ITI vs. IIT: Institutions and Output

Official data shows a sharp difference in scale between India's vocational training network and its premier engineering institutes, reflecting distinct roles in technical education and workforce supply:

Metric Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Number of Institutions 15,034 functioning ITIs (3,298 government and 11,736 private) 23 functioning IITs in India Graduates / Output Pass-out and graduate counts are tracked by state and Directorate General of Training (DGT) tracer/trade test records rather than a single fixed annual graduate total in current summary records; a 2018 MSDE tracer study reported 63.5% employment among ITI pass-outs (including 6.7% self-employed) Advertisement Consolidated annual graduate totals across all 23 IITs are not uniformly reported in a single headline figure in current summary records (JEE Advanced qualifies around 48,000 candidates annually out of roughly 180,000 appearances for undergraduate engineering entry across participating systems)

India's standing in global manufacturing

India's push to expand skilled industrial talent comes as policymakers examine how to scale manufacturing output and global market share:

World manufacturing value added: According to UNIDO country profile data (2024 manufacturing summary), India ranks 6th on the Share of World Manufacturing Value Added Index (and 39th overall out of 153 countries on the Competitive Industrial Performance Index).

Share of global manufacturing: According to a NITI Aayog and CRISIL report (Key Sectors to Position India as a Global Manufacturing Hub, August 2026), India's share of global manufacturing value added rose from about 1.5% in 1995 to 3.2% in 2023, compared with China's rise from about 5% to nearly 32% over the same period.

Domestic share and exports: Manufacturing accounts for roughly 17% to 17.5% of India's Gross Value Added (GVA), while in FY2025 India exported USD 37.7 billion in textile products — accounting for 4.1% of global textile and apparel exports as the sixth-largest textile exporter globally.

India's manufacturing sector has recorded steady output growth and a gradual move toward higher-value production, even as it faces structural gaps in upstream inputs, localisation, and global market share.

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Manufacturing accounts for roughly 17.5% of India's Gross Value Added (GVA), with World Bank data placing India's manufacturing value added at $532.92 billion in 2025 (up from $494.14 billion in 2024). According to Press Information Bureau (PIB) data citing the Economic Survey 2025-26, manufacturing GVA grew 7.72% in Q1 and 9.13% in Q2 of FY 2025-26.

Medium- and high-technology industries account for 46.3% of India's manufacturing value added. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have supported gains in electronics/smartphones and pharmaceuticals (where three-year PLI sales crossed ₹2.63 lakh crore, including ₹1.69 lakh crore in exports, with 83.74% domestic value addition as of March 2025), while core inputs such as finished steel rose from 81.86 million tonnes in FY15 to 146.69 million tonnes in FY25 and cement from 270.00 million tonnes to 453.00 million tonnes.