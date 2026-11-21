IndusInd Bank's board approved his termination with immediate effect at its Friday meeting, based on the findings of an inquiry conducted by a former Bombay High Court judge.

In a late-night stock exchange filing, the bank said its board had decided to terminate "Kathpalia's employment from the services of the bank" following the findings recorded in the inquiry report.

Why was Kathpalia terminated?

Although Kathpalia resigned in April 2025, the bank had retained him on its employment rolls pending further communication.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated on June 18, 2025, under the bank's internal code of conduct, and he was subsequently placed under suspension.

The inquiry officer submitted the final report on November 18, 2026, following which the board decided to terminate his employment.

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The bank also invoked "applicable malus and claw-back provisions" retrospectively from March 24, 2020, when Kathpalia became managing director and CEO.

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What are malus and clawback provisions?

Malus and clawback clauses are mechanisms designed to hold senior executives accountable for financial performance, risk management failures or misconduct.

Under a malus provision, banks can reduce, cancel or withhold deferred bonuses and other variable remuneration before payment.

A clawback provision allows institutions to recover incentives already paid or vested, including cash bonuses and share-linked compensation, under specified circumstances.

The Reserve Bank of India requires banks to incorporate such provisions into executive compensation frameworks to align rewards with long-term risk outcomes.

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What triggered the accounting crisis?

The controversy began in March 2025 when IndusInd Bank disclosed discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, initially estimating a 2.35% impact on net worth.

An independent assessment by PwC subsequently estimated the financial impact at ₹1,979 crore, equivalent to 2.27% of the bank's December 2024 net worth.

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A separate investigation by Grant Thornton identified incorrect accounting of internal derivative transactions, particularly early terminations, resulting in notional profits of approximately ₹1,960 crore.

The crisis contributed to a ₹2,329 crore net loss in the March 2025 quarter and triggered senior management changes.

Deputy CEO Arun Khurana resigned on April 28, followed by Kathpalia the next day. Rajiv Anand subsequently assumed charge as managing director and CEO on August 25, 2025.

IndusInd Bank shares closed 8.6% higher at ₹1,003 on Friday, before the termination announcement was disclosed after market hours.