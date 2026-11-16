Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may get iPhone-like redesign, bring back Burgundy colour: Report

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra - Camera redesign and battery upgrade expected

One of the biggest changes could be the rear camera arrangement. According to PhoneArena, Samsung may replace the familiar individual camera layout with a more prominent horizontal camera module. The redesigned setup is also reportedly expected to drop one telephoto lens, although conflicting reports mean the final camera design remains uncertain.

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The battery could receive a more substantial upgrade. Samsung has retained a 5,000mAh battery in its Ultra lineup for several years, but the Galaxy S27 Ultra may finally move beyond that capacity. The report does not specify the exact battery size.

Samsung could also bring back Burgundy, a colour previously offered with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The shade is currently available on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models, drawing comparisons between the two flagship lineups.

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Camera processing and display could also get attention

The report suggests that, beyond hardware changes, Samsung is reportedly working on improving its photography software. The company could adjust image processing to deliver more natural-looking colours, an approach often associated with Apple’s iPhone cameras.

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The display is another area expected to receive attention. The Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature an improved panel, along with enhancements to Privacy Display. The reported changes may also address concerns among users sensitive to low-frequency PWM dimming, which can cause discomfort due to screen flickering.

Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S27 Ultra or confirmed its specifications. These developments remain subject to change.