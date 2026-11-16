Gold, silver prices today: Bullion struggles to recover after biggest weekly fall in over a year; key levels to watch

In international markets, gold settled last week at $3,886 per ounce, registering a weekly decline of nearly 5%. Silver futures ended at $49 , down 5.43% over the week.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

A stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields have reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Concerns over tighter monetary policy have also intensified after Federal Reserve officials signalled the possibility of further interest rate increases.

Markets are pricing in a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the likelihood of a larger 50-basis-point increase stands at 8%. Investors are now awaiting remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and the October FOMC minutes for fresh clues on the interest-rate outlook.

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Silver is facing additional pressure from weakening jewellery and solar-sector demand.

Meanwhile, rupee movements remain crucial for domestic bullion prices, as a weaker rupee can make imported gold and silver more expensive, cushioning some of the decline in international prices.

However, lower gold prices have attracted festive buyers in India, while wedding-season demand could provide additional support.

Gold And Silver: Key Support Levels

Amit Gupta, Senior Research Head at Kedia Advisory, says gold could test lower levels if it remains below $3,990, while silver may face further downside if it fails to hold the $50 mark.

For gold, international support is placed at 3,870–3,850, while MCX prices could test ₹1,35,000–₹1,34,000.

For silver, international support is seen at 47.20–45.60, while MCX prices could decline towards ₹1,70,000–₹1,68,000.

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Going ahead, investors will track Federal Reserve commentary, the US dollar, Treasury yields, crude oil prices and festive and wedding-season demand.

The key question is whether bargain buying will help bullion recover or interest-rate concerns will keep gold and silver under pressure.