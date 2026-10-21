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Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'Have a learning mindset. The three hardest words in the world are: I don't know'

Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'Have a learning mindset. The three hardest words in the world are: I don't know'

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'Have a learning mindset. The three hardest words in the world are: I don't know'Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal

“Have a learning mindset. The three hardest words in the world are: I don't know,” a quote by Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Eternal.

Admitting ignorance removes the pressure to fake expertise, clearing the path for curiosity, continuous learning, and genuine growth​​​​​​.

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

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Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

  • Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.
  • LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.  

When did Deepinder Goyal say this  

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Deepinder Goyal shared this advice in November 2017.

He stated it during an interview with Entrepreneur India following his win at the Indian Innovator Awards.

What does this quote mean?    

The core meaning of Deepinder Goyal’s quote is that true growth and effective leadership require the humility to drop your ego and admit when you lack an answer. In both business and life, people often feel intense pressure to feign expertise, fearing that saying "I don't know" will make them look incompetent.

 However, Goyal suggests that pretending to know everything closes the door to improvement and leads to costly mistakes. By courageously admitting ignorance, you remove the burden of perfection, unlock genuine curiosity, and create an opportunity to listen, learn, and actually find the right solution.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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