Who is Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).

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Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business.

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani made this statement in June 2008, during an interview published in a profile by The New York Times.

In the article, titled "Indian to the Core, and an Oligarch" (published on June 15, 2008), Ambani was responding to questions about how Reliance Industries navigates bureaucracy and builds influence.

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What does this quote mean?

The quote means that real influence and lasting business success come from building long-term trust and relationships rather than making quick cash payouts. In the 2008 New York Times interview, Mukesh Ambani made this remark while addressing how Reliance Industries navigates government bureaucracy and regulations The New York Times.

He argued that transactional payments or bribes are ultimately ineffective, explaining from his own career experience that genuine human connections, credibility, and mutual trust are far more reliable ways to overcome obstacles and get things done.