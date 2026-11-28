Deposit mobilisation, which had previously benefited from foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit inflows, is once again struggling to keep pace with lending growth.

“Non-food credit growth remains strong. But deposit growth, earlier boosted by FCNR flows, has once again come well below,” the report said.

Shrinking liquidity adds to funding pressures

Banking system liquidity has slipped into a mild deficit amid elevated currency demand, continued foreign exchange intervention and unusually high government cash balances with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Durable liquidity, including government balances, has declined from a peak of 5% to 2.2% of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL).

Demand for physical currency is also approximately three standard deviations above normal levels observed in the post-UPI period. Increased retention of currency notes, coupled with festive-season demand, has contributed to liquidity absorption.

Advertisement

MUST READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank shares surge; banking index zooms 18% in a month: What should investors do?

Axis Bank Research expects liquidity conditions to remain relatively tight through the remainder of the financial year.

India's banking system: Key liquidity and funding indicators

Indicator Current position Non-food credit growth Around 19% Deposit growth Around 16–17% Credit-deposit growth gap 2–3 percentage points Peak durable liquidity 5% of NDTL Current durable liquidity 2.2% of NDTL Decline in durable liquidity 280 basis points Certificates of deposit volumes Around ₹6 lakh crore Physical currency demand 3 standard deviations above normal Government cash balances Advertisement Unusually high Banking system liquidity Mild deficit Liquidity outlook Below neutral

Banks turn to wholesale funding

With conventional deposit mobilisation lagging credit expansion, banks are increasingly tapping alternative funding sources, including certificates of deposit (CDs).

“This has tightened bank financing conditions and driven fresh increase in issuance of CDs by banks,” the report said.

CD volumes have recovered to approximately ₹6 lakh crore, according to the report's charts. Meanwhile, spreads between certificates of deposit and overnight indexed swaps (CD/OIS) have widened, indicating increased funding pressures.

Greater reliance on wholesale funding could expose lenders to higher refinancing costs and interest rate volatility.

What it means for bank profitability

Rising funding costs could put pressure on banks' net interest margins (NIMs), a key measure of lending profitability.

Banks may have to offer competitive fixed deposit rates to attract household savings. However, unless higher funding costs are offset by improved lending yields, margins could come under pressure.

The situation could also influence credit expansion, with banks becoming more selective about loan pricing and borrower profiles.

ALSO READ: Digital payment frauds: Internet banking, credit cards or UPI — which has the lowest recovery rate?

Advertisement

How tighter liquidity could affect banks

Factor Potential impact Slower deposit growth Greater competition for household savings Strong credit demand Higher funding requirements Rising wholesale funding costs Pressure on profitability Higher FD rates Increased cost of deposits Widening CD/OIS spreads More expensive market-based funding Net interest margins (NIMs) Potential margin compression Persistent liquidity deficit More selective lending Higher funding costs Potentially higher lending rates

Limited liquidity relief expected

Axis Bank Research believes the monetary tightening cycle is likely to be accompanied by relatively tight liquidity conditions.

While the RBI could inject liquidity through foreign exchange swaps or open market operations (OMOs), the researchers consider outright bond purchases unlikely, with short-term forex swaps emerging as a more probable option.

For lenders, balancing deposit mobilisation, funding costs, profitability and sustained credit expansion could remain a key operational challenge in the coming quarters.

DO READ: RBI proposes stronger digital payment safeguards: What could change for bank customers?