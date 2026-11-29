The projections point towards a growing divide between Grade A office buildings equipped with modern infrastructure and older commercial properties that may struggle to meet evolving occupier expectations.

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Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group - Dholera SIR, told Business Today that the findings indicate a flight to quality rather than a decline in office demand.

"Whilst AI is frequently depicted as negatively affecting office occupier numbers, CBRE’s data reveals that in a ‘moderate’ AI disruption scenario, Asia Pacific’s office sector will see a 9% rise in jobs and a 13% increase in space utilised between 2026 and 2030," Shah said.

He added that occupiers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai would continue investing in modern facilities, collaborative environments and technology. According to Shah, the bigger risk is that outdated assets become unviable as businesses increasingly prioritise quality.

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Why premium offices could gain ground

As AI automates routine tasks, companies could place greater emphasis on collaboration, reliable connectivity, power infrastructure and flexible workplaces. These requirements may strengthen demand for premium offices while increasing pressure on landlords to upgrade older buildings.

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Iesh Dixit, Co-Founder of Powerplay, told Business Today that the market could increasingly distinguish between offices that meet these requirements and those that do not.

"AI will not kill the office. It will kill the average office. Companies that run on AI need fewer seats but expect each one to work harder, with reliable power, strong connectivity and room for teams to meet, so the market will split between buildings that offer this and buildings that do not," Dixit said.

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He added that the Grade A label must be supported by execution, including accurate estimates, timely material delivery and reliable vendor payments. Landlords with older properties may need to undertake rapid retrofits, with project execution emerging as a critical factor in maintaining competitiveness.

AI could make collaboration more important

The shift towards AI-enabled workplaces could also increase the importance of offices as centres for decision-making, problem-solving and client engagement.

Ashwin Chandrasekar, Chief Information & Technology Officer at Table Space, told Business Today that AI would make collaboration mission-critical as routine work becomes increasingly automated.

"As AI takes over routine work, the real value comes from people working together to solve problems, make decisions and serve clients. That is why premium workspaces built for collaboration are the need of the hour," Chandrasekar said.

He added that AI could help transform real estate data into actionable insights and intelligence. At Table Space, technology is being integrated across acquisitions, sales and project fit-outs through its AI Intelligence Platform, Market Radar, with the aim of improving efficiency and client experience.

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Office demand outlook remains resilient

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CBRE's projections show that Asia-Pacific office employment could grow by 14% between 2026 and 2030 under a baseline scenario without AI-driven job displacement. Under a rapid-displacement scenario, employment growth is projected at 2%, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding AI's long-term impact.

The report also estimates that annual office completions in 2028 will equal 3.2% of the region's office stock at the end of 2027, compared with 5.3% in 2019. This moderation in new supply could help limit vacancy pressures, although outcomes will vary by market.