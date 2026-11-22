The quote highlights the importance of having a clear sense of direction while pursuing personal and professional goals. Murthy's message suggests that lasting success is not achieved through isolated accomplishments but through consistent efforts towards a larger objective.

Who is Narayana Murthy?

N.R. Narayana Murthy is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Infosys, one of India's leading information technology services companies.

He established Infosys in 1981 along with six other software professionals with an initial capital of $250 (₹23,170). The company, which began as a small IT services business, grew into a global technology and consulting firm.

Murthy served as the company's CEO from 1981 to 2002 and played a key role in establishing its global delivery model, which became an important foundation for India's IT services industry.

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Under his leadership, Infosys was listed on the Nasdaq in 1999, marking a significant milestone for an Indian technology company.

Murthy is widely recognised for his contributions to India's IT industry, corporate governance and entrepreneurship. He has also received several national and international honours, including the Padma Vibhushan.

What does this quote mean?

Murthy's quote emphasises that success requires individuals to look beyond immediate results and remain committed to their long-term objectives.

In business, companies often face pressure to deliver quarterly growth, increase profits and meet short-term targets. While these objectives are important, focusing exclusively on immediate gains can sometimes come at the cost of sustainable growth.

A clear long-term vision helps businesses make decisions that support their larger goals, even when the immediate benefits are not visible.

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The same principle applies to individuals. Building a career, acquiring new skills or establishing a business requires patience and consistent effort. Setbacks and delays are inevitable, but they need not derail progress towards a larger objective.

Why is long-term vision important for businesses?

A long-term vision gives an organisation a clear direction and helps its leadership make strategic decisions.

Companies that focus on sustainable growth are more likely to invest in innovation, employee development, customer relationships and operational capabilities rather than prioritising immediate gains alone.

It also helps businesses navigate uncertainty. When market conditions change or unexpected challenges emerge, a clearly defined vision can help leaders assess which decisions align with the organisation's broader objectives.

For entrepreneurs, this means building a business with a sustainable model rather than chasing short-lived opportunities.

For professionals, it means making career choices based on where they want to be in the future rather than focusing only on immediate rewards.

Murthy's message is that success is a gradual process. Keeping the bigger picture in mind, remaining consistent and making decisions aligned with long-term goals can help individuals and organisations build lasting achievements.