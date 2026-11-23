The graduate unemployment problem

The Wall Street Journal report cited research from Azim Premji University showing that 48.8% of young male college graduates in India were unemployed. Only 6.7% held permanent salaried jobs, while 3.7% were employed in white-collar positions.

These figures underline the risks families face when investing substantial savings in higher education without assessing employment prospects.

The report also cited research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco suggesting that technological advances since 2010 have helped narrow the advantage traditionally enjoyed by college graduates over workers without degrees.

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What does a ₹20-lakh degree actually cost?

Consider a hypothetical family spending ₹20 lakh on a four-year undergraduate programme.

If parents finance ₹15 lakh through an education loan at an assumed interest rate of 9% annually, the EMI over 10 years would be approximately ₹19,000, excluding interest accumulated during the study period.

That translates into repayments of roughly ₹22.8 lakh over the repayment tenure, including ₹7.8 lakh in interest.

For a graduate earning ₹30,000 monthly, the EMI alone would consume nearly 63% of gross salary, making independent living and savings difficult.

Even at ₹50,000 monthly earnings, repayments would absorb about 38% of income.

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Does a degree guarantee better earnings?

The report noted that young graduates across several developed economies are facing higher unemployment relative to the broader working-age population.

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Artificial intelligence is adding another layer of uncertainty. The report cited research showing that hiring of French software developers in their 20s declined by 42% since November 2022, raising concerns about entry-level opportunities.

What should parents consider?

Financial planners generally recommend evaluating placement records, median starting salaries, scholarships and total borrowing costs before selecting expensive programmes. Comparing public universities, affordable private institutions and skill-oriented courses can help families avoid excessive debt.

Parents should also avoid compromising retirement savings to finance education. The central question is no longer simply whether a degree improves career prospects, but whether its expected financial benefits justify the cost.

For families investing ₹20 lakh or more, understanding that equation could make the difference between a manageable education expense and years of financial strain.

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