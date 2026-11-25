“It is a matter between Sheikh Hasina and the Government of Bangladesh,” the MEA said, responding to her announcement of a proposed return on December 16.

Hasina, 79, has expressed her intention to return to Bangladesh after spending more than two years in exile in India, Reuters reported. However, the Bangladesh government has maintained that she can only be brought back through extradition.

Hasina seeks return on Victory Day

Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said on Tuesday that the former prime minister intends to return on December 16, when Bangladesh commemorates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

She has also requested the Bangladesh government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi to Dhaka aboard the country's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

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According to Ali, Hasina has sought the necessary travel documents from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi through communications sent by her lawyer on November 9 and 19.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the Government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” he said.

Ali argued that the Bangladesh government had a responsibility to facilitate her return, alleging that she had been exiled in violation of the country's Constitution.

Dhaka insists on extradition

Hasina's announcement has triggered strong reactions in Dhaka, with the Bangladesh government insisting that she would be brought back “in handcuffs” and treated under the same legal provisions applicable to other convicted fugitives residing abroad.

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India's clarification distinguishes between an individual's voluntary decision to return and the formal legal process involved in responding to an extradition request from another country.

Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when she fled Bangladesh following a student-led uprising that brought an end to her 15-year rule.