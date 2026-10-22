Yacht carrying 14 Indians allegedly targeted by Saudi Arabia near Zuqar Island, Houthis say

Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces had rescued the Indians.

"This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions," Saree posted on X.

The circumstances of the reported incident, including the condition of the 14 Indians and the alleged targeting, remained unclear.

Indian killed in Dammam airport attack

The reported yacht incident comes as attacks on Saudi Arabia's critical infrastructure have affected Indian nationals.

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One Indian national was killed and two others injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday night, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Thursday.

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"One Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured," the embassy said in a post on social media.

Saudi authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the Dammam airport attack.

Indian injured in Shaybah oilfield attack

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said an Indian national was also injured in an attack at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday.

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According to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted a drone attempting to target the oilfield. Falling shrapnel killed two residents, a Filipino and a Nepali national, and injured two others, including the Indian national and a Pakistani citizen.

Saudi authorities said the incident did not affect oilfield operations.

Earlier this month, an Indian national was killed and several others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

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India issues advisory to nationals

India has condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Indian Embassy has urged nationals to remain alert, follow local authorities' instructions and take shelter indoors during aerial attacks. It has also warned Indians against filming or sharing images and videos of drone or missile interceptions and their impact sites, saying such actions could have legal consequences under Saudi law.

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Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals.