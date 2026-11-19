The controversy, widely known as Sandpapergate, has returned to the spotlight following similar claims by former Australian batter Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr. Bancroft's latest account has added a fresh dimension to the controversy, raising questions about what happened behind the scenes and whether the original investigation uncovered the full extent of the incident.

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Bancroft's claims put Australian cricket under pressure

In an account published in The West Australian on November 18, Bancroft said the knowledge of ball tampering extended beyond the three players who were punished in 2018. He admitted that he had withheld important details during the original investigation, including when the practice began, how long it continued and the extent of other players' awareness.

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Bancroft said he had not provided a complete and truthful account at the time because he did not want to implicate others. He now says the version of events presented publicly did not reflect what he witnessed during the tour.

The former opener also alleged that discussions about reverse swing involved members of Australia's bowling attack, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. He claimed that players gave him feedback on whether his attempts to alter the ball were working.

These are Bancroft's allegations and have not been independently established as fact. Several players have previously denied knowing about the plan to use sandpaper on the field.

Pat Cummins' denial triggers fresh controversy

The dispute has become particularly contentious because of Cummins' public response to Khawaja's allegations. The Australian captain had described the claim that the entire team knew about the plan as “complete and utter nonsense”, maintaining that he did not know sandpaper was being used on the field.

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Bancroft said Cummins' press conference was the final straw that prompted him to speak publicly. He described feeling angry and betrayed, arguing that the account he had lived through differed from the version presented by the captain.

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The contrasting statements have created a public divide within Australian cricket, with questions now being raised about trust, accountability and the way the scandal was handled.

The disagreement, however, should not be mistaken for proof that every player was involved. The central issue remains whether the wider team knew about the deliberate use of sandpaper, rather than simply discussing the ball's movement or reverse swing.

Revisiting the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal

The scandal erupted during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, when television cameras caught Bancroft attempting to roughen the ball with sandpaper. The incident triggered a major crisis for Australian cricket and damaged the team's reputation internationally.

Following an investigation, Cricket Australia held Bancroft, Smith and Warner responsible for their roles in the incident. Bancroft received a nine-month suspension, while Smith and Warner were each banned for 12 months. Smith was captain, and Warner was vice-captain at the time.

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The original findings focused on the three players. Bancroft's latest statement, alongside Khawaja's earlier claims, has now put that account under renewed scrutiny.

Cricket Australia faces calls for greater transparency

The renewed allegations have placed Cricket Australia's handling of the scandal under the spotlight. The governing body has indicated that players will have an opportunity to share their accounts through an independent forum, although it has ruled out a fresh investigation and additional sanctions at this stage.

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The proposed forum could provide an opportunity for those involved to discuss their experiences and address the conflicting versions of events that have emerged over the years.

However, whether the discussions will resolve the differences between Bancroft's account and the denials of other players remains uncertain.

A lingering crisis for Australian cricket

Eight years after Sandpapergate, the controversy has become more than a debate about a single incident of ball tampering. It has reopened questions about team culture, collective responsibility and whether the full story was ever made public.

Bancroft's allegations have brought the spotlight back on players who were part of the 2018 tour, while Cummins' denial has made the disagreement increasingly personal and public. Smith and Warner, meanwhile, remain central figures in the original episode because of the suspensions they received.