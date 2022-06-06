SpiceJet clarifies after DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine 

SpiceJet on Monday sent clarification to stock exchanges after aviation regulator DGCA imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on the domestic airline for training pilots on faulty simulator.

The carrier said that it has 650 pilots trained on MAX aircraft and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots. As per the advise of DGCA, the company restricted these 90 pilots from operating MAX aircraft, until these pilots undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the aviation regulator, informed SpiceJet,

The airline also added that this restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft and the company has adequate trained pilots available for its operations. "Basis the observation of DGCA these 90 pilots shall undergo re-training," it further stated.

Last week, DGCA imposed Rs 10 lakh monetary fine on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety.

Earlier, in the same case, the aviation regulator had barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying B737 Max aircraft after it was found they were found to have been trained on faulty simulator. They were asked to be retrained.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares on Monday traded 2.22 per cent lower at Rs 46.15 apiece on BSE during early trade hours.