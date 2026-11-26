Since Blenrep is given based on a patient's weight, the overall treatment cost could vary from patient to patient.

GSK says Blenrep pricing will be competitive

Speaking to CNBC, Akshikar said GSK plans to keep Blenrep's pricing comparable with existing treatment options.

"compared to the standard of care currently, we would be in the same range. The prices will be very comparative for the efficacy that this product brings in and the value that this this product brings in," he said.

Blenrep is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The drug has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India as a combination therapy for adult patients who have received at least one prior line of treatment.

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Blenrep targets multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow. It is the second most common blood cancer globally. While the disease can be treated, it is generally not considered curable.

Blenrep is the world's first approved antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for multiple myeloma. Its launch marks GSK India's third precision oncology therapy in the country.

The treatment is backed by Phase III clinical trial results from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 studies, which showed that progression-free survival nearly tripled compared with the existing standard of care.

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GSK backs 30% trade margin cap

Separately, Akshikar said the government's decision to cap trade margins at 30% for non-scheduled oncology drugs has not had a significant impact on the company.

He said GSK supports the initiative and has consistently focused on making its medicines available to Indian patients at competitive prices.

"So I think it has not had any material impact for us as a company," he said.

GSK said its approach to bringing new treatments to India remains focused on balancing access to advanced medicines with competitive pricing.