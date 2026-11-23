"The Indian API industry is witnessing approximately 8-9% volume growth, although pricing pressures and competition from China continue to challenge revenue growth," Deshpande said.

The industry faces the challenge of strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities while competing with established Chinese suppliers in global markets.

China+1 strategy creates new opportunities

Despite pricing pressures, the diversification of global pharmaceutical supply chains beyond China is creating opportunities for Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs).

Deepak Jain, CEO and Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia, said, "India's pharmaceutical CDMO industry is witnessing a strong growth opportunity as Western innovators diversify their supply chains beyond China, creating opportunities for Indian manufacturers."

He added that China's shift towards innovation and increasing Indian investments in research, technology and manufacturing capabilities are strengthening these opportunities.

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Jubilant Ingrevia currently has more than 50 pharmaceutical CDMO projects in its pipeline and aims to expand the business four to five times over the next five years.

Can India move beyond traditional generics?

Industry leaders believe India's next phase of pharmaceutical growth will depend on expanding into high-value segments, including advanced biologics, specialised therapies and complex formulations.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "India's pharmaceutical industry continues to demonstrate strong manufacturing momentum, with annual turnover reaching ₹5.08 lakh crore in FY2025–26, registering an average growth of 9.2% over the preceding five years."

He emphasised that the next phase would require greater investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure and technology.

"The next phase of growth will depend on moving towards high-value segments such as advanced biologics, specialised therapies and complex formulations, supported by investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure and technology," Mudras said.

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Policy support and manufacturing challenges

Government initiatives, including production-linked incentive schemes, are supporting investments in domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing.

According to the CPHI India release, pharmaceutical PLI schemes have mobilised investments exceeding ₹40,890 crore.

However, manufacturers continue to face challenges involving infrastructure, regulatory approvals and logistics costs.