READ THIS: British actor Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, succeeds Daniel Craig as Agent 007

Over the decades, some actors stepped into the tuxedo in their early thirties, while others were already in their forties. Here is a look at the ages of the actors when they first appeared as James Bond in an official theatrical film, ranked from youngest to oldest.

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George Lazenby - 30 years

Australian actor George Lazenby holds the distinction of being the youngest actor to debut as James Bond in the official film series. He was 29 during the filming of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and 30 when the film was released in 1969.

Despite delivering a memorable performance, Lazenby played Bond in only one official film before leaving the role.

Sean Connery - 32 years

Sean Connery became the first official cinematic James Bond with Dr No, released in 1962. At 32, he established the character’s signature screen presence, combining sophistication, confidence and toughness.

Connery went on to portray Bond in six official Eon-produced films, including Goldfinger and Thunderball, becoming one of the most influential actors associated with the franchise.

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Daniel Craig - 38 years

Daniel Craig brought a more grounded, intense and emotionally complex interpretation to the franchise with Casino Royale in 2006. He was 38 when the film was released.

His portrayal explored Bond’s vulnerabilities alongside his physicality and determination. Craig starred in five films, concluding his run with No Time to Die in 2021.

Timothy Dalton - 41 years

Timothy Dalton was 41 when he made his Bond debut in The Living Daylights in 1987. His interpretation leaned towards a serious, emotionally complex and more ruthless secret agent, drawing closer to the character’s literary roots.

He returned for Licence to Kill in 1989 before leaving the franchise.

Pierce Brosnan - 42 years

Pierce Brosnan took over the role with GoldenEye, released in 1995, when he was 42. His Bond blended charm, humour and action, helping revive the franchise for a new generation.

Brosnan appeared in four official Bond films, with Die Another Day marking his final outing in 2002.

Roger Moore - 45 years

Roger Moore was the oldest actor to make his debut as Bond in the official Eon film series. He was 45 when Live and Let Die arrived in 1973.

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Known for his wit, humour and charismatic screen presence, Moore portrayed 007 across seven films, ending his run with A View to a Kill in 1985.

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What About Robert Pattinson?

As Robert Pattinson takes over as James Bond, the 40-year-old actor would enter the franchise at an age comparable to Daniel Craig’s later years and Pierce Brosnan’s Bond debut. However, his age when his first Bond film is released will depend on the production and release schedule.

Denis Villeneuve has been linked to directing the upcoming film, with Steven Knight reported to be writing the screenplay. Official confirmation of the casting and further production details would establish whether Pattinson is indeed the next actor to take on the iconic role.