Biz EOD: COVID cess for high-income earners; Airtel's successful demonstration of 5G; Apple doubles growth

The government might come up with a COVID cess to compensate for revenue shortfall in the economy. Airtel became the first telecom company to successfully demonstrate live 5G services in India. Cupertino-based Apple registered an exceptionally strong Q1 2021 quarter with an all-time revenue record of $111.4 billion. Read for more top stories from the world of business and economy:

1. COVID cess--India's 10th--could grow cess revenue to over Rs 3 lakh crore

Speculations are rife that the government may levy a Covid cess of around 4 per cent on high income earners to fund the coronavirus vaccination drive.

2. BT Insight: Simplicity, liquidity key features of IRDA's Saral Pension Yojana

The Saral Pension policy can be surrendered any time after six months from the date of commencement, if the annuitant or the spouse or any of the children of the annuitant is diagnosed as suffering from any of the critical illnesses specified in the policy document.

3. Airtel conducts successful demonstration of 5G; ready for commercial rollout

The New Delhi-based telco did the 5G demonstration over a commercial network in Hyderabad. The firm stated that it operated 5G and 4G simultaneously over the existing spectrum in the 1800MHz band. It did so through the Non-Standalone (NSA) technology.

4. Union Budget 2021: How Sensex, Nifty moved on Budget Day in last 10 years

Of the last 10 budgets, the stock market has closed lower six times. Twice the indices closed over 1% lower (2012, 2013). This excludes Budget 2020's 2.4% drop in Sensex, the worst budget-day plunge since 2009.

5. Apple registers double-digit growth, all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion

Driven by strong demand for the recently launched iPhone 12 models, iPhone grew by 17 per cent year over year, with Apple's active installed base of iPhones over 1 billion