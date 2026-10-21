Blinkit targets 5,000 stores by March 2028: Can smaller cities drive quick-commerce growth?

The strategy rests on Blinkit's assessment that demand in smaller cities has been underestimated and that organised retail has not fully addressed consumers' need for wider product selection, competitive prices and faster delivery.

Smaller cities show metro-like demand patterns

Addressing concerns about the viability of quick commerce beyond metros, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company's operating data challenged the assumptions that smaller cities have significantly weaker basket sizes and insufficient customer density.

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According to Dhindsa, new stores in these markets reach around 1,000 orders per day in a timeframe similar to new stores in metros, and sometimes faster. Net average order values (NAOVs) in smaller cities are also at 85-90% of metro levels, while customer retention is comparable.

The baskets include categories that might not traditionally be associated with smaller markets, including premium beverages, branded diapers and gaming consoles, Dhindsa said.

The company believes quick commerce can unlock demand that has remained underserved because consumers have had limited access to organised retail assortments locally or have had to wait days for products ordered through conventional e-commerce platforms.

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However, the opportunity is unlikely to be uniform across all smaller cities. Blinkit has acknowledged that some markets will remain too small to support the business at scale and said it would remain disciplined about expansion decisions.

Supply-chain infrastructure will be critical

While consumer demand appears promising, replicating metro-level economics in smaller cities will require substantial operational investment.

Dhindsa said building the supply chain for these markets was the more difficult task and could become a competitive advantage. In several cases, Blinkit has had to develop first-mile capabilities, sourcing products directly from brand warehouses and moving them into mother warehouses that supply smaller cities.

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This infrastructure is essential to maintaining product availability, controlling costs and replenishing local stores efficiently. Lower population density and potentially smaller order volumes can make logistics more challenging, even when consumer demand is strong.

The economics of individual stores will also matter as the network expands. New outlets typically put pressure on margins during their initial months, but Blinkit's management expects improvements in mature stores and cities to offset this impact.

The company said its mature cities were already operating at adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 5%. It also reported that cities contributing around 96% of net order value were contribution-positive, while those contributing around 70% were adjusted EBITDA-positive.

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These figures suggest that profitability is becoming more geographically broad-based, although they do not establish that every new store or smaller-city market will achieve similar returns.

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Assortment expansion could strengthen the model

Blinkit's expansion strategy also involves increasing the range of products available through its stores. In Delhi-NCR, its assortment grew from around 80,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in the fourth quarter of FY26 to approximately 100,000, according to Dhindsa.

The company is expanding both within existing categories, by adding brands, sizes and price points, and into new categories. A wider assortment could encourage more frequent purchases and increase the share of household spending captured by the platform.

However, categories such as large appliances and fragile or high-value goods require different storage, handling, security and returns processes, making expansion more complex.

For the wider quick-commerce industry, Blinkit's plans illustrate the next competitive frontier: extending beyond dense metropolitan markets without sacrificing fulfilment efficiency or profitability. The 5,000-store target reflects confidence in the opportunity, but the decisive test will be whether smaller-city demand can support sustainable store-level returns as the network scales.