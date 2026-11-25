The initiative comes as India's infrastructure expansion drives demand for specialised machinery, including earthmoving equipment, excavators and tunnel boring machines (TBMs) used in metro, railway and highway projects.

According to a BCG-CII report, India's domestic demand for mining and construction equipment exceeded $17 billion in 2025 and is growing at 10-12% annually. India's global market share, currently around 4%, is projected to reach 6.5% over the next five years.

China's export restrictions raise concerns

The government's manufacturing push assumes significance following China's restrictions on exports of certain heavy machinery, effective November 18.

The restrictions cover tunnel boring machines, walking excavators, plateau-type wet shotcrete machines and select dredging components. India relies heavily on Chinese supplies for specialised equipment deployed in mountainous, high-altitude and border regions.

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The curbs have raised concerns over procurement delays, higher equipment costs and disruptions in the availability of spare parts and maintenance services.

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According to an ET report, the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) has proposed increasing domestic component sourcing for TBMs deployed in government-funded infrastructure projects, wherever technically and commercially feasible.

The industry body has also sought financial assistance for manufacturing critical components, including main bearings, cutterheads, disc cutters, hydraulic systems and automation systems.

Sales-linked incentives for manufacturers

Under the newly approved scheme, eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component manufacturers will receive graded incentives ranging from 13% to 8% on incremental sales over five years.

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The scheme also provides a grant of up to Rs 375 crore for establishing a dedicated construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility.

However, differences remain within the industry over localisation requirements. While some domestic manufacturers favour stricter local sourcing norms and higher import duties, multinational manufacturers have cautioned against measures that could disrupt established supply chains.

Rising demand for tunnelling equipment

India's expanding metro networks, railway corridors, hydropower projects and strategic border roads are driving demand for specialised tunnelling machinery.

Industry estimates suggest domestic demand for TBMs is growing by around 20% annually, with India expected to require more than 150 machines over the next four years. Developing indigenous manufacturing capabilities could help safeguard infrastructure projects against external supply disruptions