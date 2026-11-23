Gold Spot, once famous for its tagline "The Zing Thing", was discontinued in 2000 after Coca-Cola acquired Parle's beverage portfolio in 1993. The company subsequently prioritised Fanta to avoid overlapping products competing for the same consumers.

Why bring back Gold Spot when Fanta dominates?

Coca-Cola already commands a substantial share of India's orange-flavoured carbonated beverages market through Fanta.

In May 2025, Coca-Cola India said Fanta accounted for more than 50% of the segment and was available across nearly two million retail outlets. The brand had also recorded double-digit growth for five consecutive years.

Introducing another orange-flavoured drink could create cannibalisation risks, where sales of one Coca-Cola product come at the expense of another.

However, positioning Gold Spot as a reduced-sugar alternative could help the company target a different consumer segment without significantly affecting Fanta's existing customer base.

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Why a low-sugar Gold Spot makes sense

Consumer preferences are shifting as more Indians become conscious of sugar consumption and seek alternatives to conventional carbonated beverages.

According to bottling industry associates cited by ET, mid-calorie and no-sugar beverages accounted for more than 60% of Coca-Cola's annual sales mix, compared with approximately 30% a year earlier.

A reformulated Gold Spot could therefore appeal to consumers seeking familiar flavours with lower sugar content, while allowing Fanta to retain its established positioning.

Campa's comeback changes the competition

Gold Spot's revival also comes amid intensifying competition from Reliance Consumer Products' Campa.

Reliance relaunched Campa in 2023, using affordable pricing, smaller packs and an expanding distribution network to challenge Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

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Campa generated more than Rs 4,700 crore in gross sales during FY26, according to Reliance.

NielsenIQ data cited by ET showed that smaller beverage brands, led by Campa and Lahori Zeera, increased their combined market share from approximately 7% to 15% during January-September 2025.

Can Gold Spot succeed without hurting Fanta?

India's expanding beverages market provides room for additional brands, but Gold Spot's success will depend on differentiation.

For Coca-Cola, the challenge will be balancing nostalgia with modern consumer preferences while ensuring that Gold Spot attracts incremental customers rather than merely shifting existing Fanta buyers.

The reported low-sugar positioning could provide that distinction, although pricing, distribution and consumer acceptance will ultimately determine whether the revived brand succeeds.