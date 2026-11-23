“We have a JV in place with NPCIL. IOCL and NTPC are the only two companies to have such a JV with NPCIL. We are all always in touch with both the players and are constantly evaluating for things and keeping a watch on it. We are waiting for clarity on certain things to go ahead,” said Sahney.

IOCL, the country’s largest oil refiner and marketer, has a joint venture with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) signed in 2009. The MoU covers setting up Nuclear Power Plants in the country for the generation of electricity and any other area as mutually agreed.

A Joint Venture Company (JVC) has been incorporated in the name of NPCIL-Indian Oil Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited.

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He said that nuclear power is set to play a key role in the company’s energy portfolio as it is diversifying into non-fossil fuel sectors.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed, as soon as things clarify and we get some breakthrough on these reactors (technology). I think we can start,” he said, adding that the oil PSU is in touch with a couple of states on the land availability for the nuclear power projects. He did not divulge the name of the states.

“The state governments are willing to give land. We are in touch with a couple of state governments willing to give land. It will be done. That is a very small thing,” he further added.

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The company is looking to generate 30% of its revenue from non-fossil sources by 2040, thus reducing its revenue share from fossil fuels, which now stands at 90-95%.