Tata Sons boardroom battle: Why India Inc fears a wider crisis of ownership rights

Thomas Mathew, former secretary to the Government of India and author of Ratan Tata’s official biography, told CNBC-TV18 that sidelining Tata Trusts despite its majority shareholding could undermine ownership rights and unsettle Indian promoters.

The dispute has also drawn attention from foreign investors, with industry veterans warning that the developments could revive concerns about policy uncertainty. One corporate leader compared the potential impact to the Vodafone tax controversy, when the government retrospectively amended tax laws in 2012 to pursue a tax demand against the telecom company, despite an earlier Supreme Court ruling against the demand.

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Regulatory questions add to uncertainty

A key issue is the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to retain Tata Sons’ classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), which carries a mandatory listing requirement. Industry observers cited by CNBC-TV18 have questioned the implications of requiring a pure investment holding company to go public, arguing that the move could appear unusual to international investors.

The role of the Charity Commissioner has also emerged as a point of concern. According to CNBC-TV18, an industry veteran described it as unusual that an ex parte order preventing one of the key Tata Trusts from holding meetings could contribute to a stalemate involving one of India’s largest conglomerates.

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The dispute has also raised questions about boardroom decision-making and potential conflicts of interest. Mathew questioned what he described as a reversal in the position of a Tata Trusts nominee on the question of listing Tata Sons, citing earlier resolutions supporting the company remaining private.

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Lessons from the Cyrus Mistry episode

The current impasse has revived memories of the 2016 removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, which led to a prolonged legal battle ending in the Supreme Court. The court ruled that board decisions taken within the framework of the company’s Articles of Association did not constitute oppression or mismanagement of minority shareholders.

Government and industry sources cited by CNBC-TV18 have expressed concern about the public nature of the current dispute, given the Tata Group’s global reputation and significance to India’s corporate image.

Industry veterans have called for the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue, warning that prolonged litigation could deepen uncertainty. The broader concern is whether the dispute remains an internal corporate disagreement or develops into a test of shareholder rights and regulatory consistency across India Inc.

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