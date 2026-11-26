The approval comes amid escalating differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of the group's holding company.

Greater investment flexibility

Established on March 29, 1990, Tata Social Welfare Trust has five trustees — Noel Tata, his children Neville Tata and Leah Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

The taxable trust approached the Charity Commissioner after its board decided at a meeting on July 28, 2025, to invest a portion of its funds in equities. Legal experts indicated that the permission could also allow the trust to invest in Tata group companies.

The board's decision followed a general order issued by the Charity Commissioner on July 21, 2025, allowing public trusts to invest up to 50% of their funds in specified securities, subject to conditions prescribed by the central government.

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Permitted investment avenues include shares of companies listed on recognised stock exchanges with a minimum market capitalisation of Rs 5,000 crore.

TSWT informed the commissioner that its equity investments would be governed by internal risk management mechanisms and periodic reviews.

An investment committee comprising trustees, senior officials and financial experts nominated by the board would oversee the portfolio and coordinate with external investment advisers.

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Tata Trusts takes legal route

Meanwhile, the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts is moving the Bombay High Court to challenge Tata Sons' September 17 board resolution approving Chandrasekaran's reappointment, according to Businessline.

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The Tata Sons board had approved the reappointment through a 4:1 vote.

Noel Tata contends that the resolution is invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote of trust-nominated directors, as allegedly required under Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

The legal challenge comes ahead of Tata Sons' scheduled Monday board meeting, amid concerns that similar resolutions could be approved.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the R D Trust have also passed resolutions to approach the High Court.

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