Must Read | 'Learn to live with US tariffs': Raghuram Rajan cautions India despite Trump's midterm defeat

Asked whether the worst of the year was behind India, Rajan said a resolution of the Iran war could provide significant relief to the economy, particularly through lower energy costs.

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"As far as this year goes, I am hopeful that if the Iran war issue can be resolved and the pressure is on to do it, of course you've got intransigence. You've got a lot of stubbornness on both sides. But if it can be done, it will help us tremendously because the kind of ramp-up in energy resources that has taken place during this war will imply that there will probably be a glut once the war is fully behind us."

The economist said an eventual surplus in energy supplies could benefit India, which remains heavily dependent on imported oil and gas. "And that glut will be helpful because we are big energy consumers. So there are things that can actually help going forward. But what we need to do is, even while whatever the growth numbers are and whatever we can do in maintaining fiscal stability, we also need the next generation of reforms and a push from the private sector. Maybe it takes both hands to clap: the public sector reforms and the private sector energy. But if we can do that, I think we are on a much better path."

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Read More: Raghuram Rajan questions India Inc: 'Why is India's private sector not more ambitious?'

Why isn't India's private sector investing more?

When asked about India's growth performance, Rajan, who now teaches finance at the University of Chicago's Booth School, said the economy needs more investment regardless of the headline growth figures. He questioned why private businesses have not expanded investment in line with India's economic potential.

"Whatever the (growth) number is, we need more. The question has always been around investment. Are we getting the kinds of investment from the private sector and from foreign direct investment that is commensurate with the capabilities and the opportunities we offer and that's always been a puzzle to me over the last 10-15 years, which is why is the private sector not ramping up in a big way?"

The professor said India's last major surge in private investment came before the global financial crisis. Since then, government spending on infrastructure has helped support investment, but it cannot remain the sole driver of growth.

He also questioned whether Indian businesses had become too comfortable serving the domestic market instead of competing globally. "Why is our private sector not more ambitious? Why are they not trying to conquer the world? Why is it that they're satisfied with dominating the Indian market and making profits here?"

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He said this resembled the mindset of Indian businesses before economic liberalisation, when companies could earn substantial profits at home without expanding overseas.

