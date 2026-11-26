READ THIS: Bulk Scotch whisky imports: Tariff classification and not revenue considerations at heart of the logjam

Importers have been declaring bulk Scotch whisky under HS 22083092, the tariff code for Scotch whisky transported in containers holding more than two litres. However, in early November, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reportedly directed Customs to reclassify certain bulk Scotch shipments as beverage-making preparations under HS 21069051. India introduced this tariff category through the Finance Act on May 1, 2026.

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GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said the reclassification could effectively nullify the duty benefits negotiated under the trade agreement.

"Because HS 21069051 is excluded from the trade pact, moving bulk Scotch into this category doubles the basic customs duty from 75 per cent back to 150 per cent," he said. Including a 5% consumption levy calculated on the import value plus customs duty, the total tax burden could rise to 162.5% of the shipment's value.

GTRI suggests alternative classification

Srivastava argued that bulk Scotch whisky should remain classified under Chapter 22 of India's customs tariff, which covers beverages, spirits and vinegar. Even if shipments do not meet the specific requirements of HS 22083092, he said, authorities should consider the residual spirits category under HS 22089099 instead of moving the product to Chapter 21.

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"Even if customs authorities entertain any doubt over whether a bulk shipment satisfies the specific criteria for whisky under HS 22083092, the Harmonised System provides a built-in fallback within Heading 2208 itself," Srivastava said.

He also cited a Certificate of Age and Origin issued by UK HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which he said identifies the imported liquid as Scotch whisky under HS 2208 before water is added or the spirit is bottled in India.

According to GTRI, Indian judicial and customs tribunal precedents have also supported classifying bulk, high-strength Scotch whisky under HS 2208, including spirits imported in wooden casks for dilution and blending.

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Import data highlights classification gap

GTRI cited India's 2025-26 import data, which showed UK spirits imports worth approximately $408 million under HS 2208, compared with just $4 million under HS 2106.

The think tank warned that the classification dispute could increase import costs and create uncertainty over the implementation of the India-UK trade agreement.

Srivastava urged CBIC to issue formal guidelines aligned with India's tariff structure, international customs rules and established judicial rulings to ensure consistent classification of Scotch whisky and other bulk spirits.