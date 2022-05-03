PM Modi to land in Denmark for second leg of Europe tour; details here 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Denmark’s Copenhagen soon. He has concluded the first leg of his Europe tour. During the first leg of his tour, Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday.



Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The first leg of PM Narendra Modi’s visit concludes. Has reinforced the India-Germany partnership. Next stop> Copenhagen.”

In his maiden visit to Denmark, Prime Minister Modi will meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Here, PM Modi will talk to Nordic nations about strengthening areas of climate change, renewable energy and innovation and technology. He will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Ministers Katrin Jacobsdottir (Iceland), Jonas Gahr Store (Norway), Sanna Marin (Finland) and Magdalena Andersson (Sweden).

The Prime Minister will also meet Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II and attend the Denmark Business Forum to address the Indian diaspora there, according to a video shared by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The video also stated that more than 200 Danish companies are engaged in schemes like Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Digital India whereas over 60 Indian firms in Denmark are working towards cementing business ties between the two nations.

