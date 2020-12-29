Infographic: How MSP makes Indian agriculture uncompetitive

Minimum support prices (MSP) has surfaced as the biggest bone of contention in the tussle between Centre and farmers over the new agricultural laws. While the system does provide a price guarantee to farmers for their produce, it also makes it significantly costlier in comparison to international prices, anywhere between 119.3 per cent and 10.9 per cent. This makes Indian crops uncompetitive in the global export market.

Illustrations by Mohsin Shaikh

