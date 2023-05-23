Delhi Excise Policy case: Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till June 1 

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has extended former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody in the excise policy case till June 1. Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge MK Nagpal ordered jail authorities to provide Sisodia with a table, chair, and books inside the jail, news agency PTI reported.

The former Delhi Deputy CM said, while being taken to court, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become egotistical and does not believe in democracy. Sisodia was reacting to the Centre’s ordinance to overcome the Supreme Court’s recent judgement on allocation of services. Sisodia said: “Modi has become very arrogant”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Delhi Police of manhandling Sisodia. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Does the public have the right to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Has the police been asked from above to do this?”

क्या पुलिस को इस तरह मनीष जी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का अधिकार है? क्या पुलिस को ऐसा करने के लिए ऊपर से कहा गया है? https://t.co/izPacU6SHI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 6 apprised Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that a proceed of crime worth Rs 622 crore was generated due to Sisodia’s alleged activities at the time. ED, which is probing allegations of money laundering in the case, said that a supplementary chargesheet in the case has been filed.

Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the case has been the most high-profile so far. He has been in jail since February this year. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26. The ED arrested the AAP leader while he was still in jail.

Manish Sisodia allegedly destroyed evidence

Sisodia reportedly accepted before the Central Bureau of Investigation that he destroyed two phones to clear out digital evidence in the excise policy case, India Today reported citing sources. The sources further said the central agency is treating this as proof that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader destroyed evidence.

Sisodia allegedly used three mobile handsets between January 2020 and August 2022. The CBI seized his phone on August 19, 2022 when they searched his home. The phone seized by the CBI was being used by Sisodia since July 22, 2012, when the Home Ministry referred the case to the CBI, as per sources.

Delhi excise policy case explained

The excise policy that led to Manish Sisodia’s arrest focuses on the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Kejriwal government’s excise policy 2021-22 to grant liquor licenses. The CBI alleged the final draft of the policy was drafted at Sisodia’s residence in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it towards September 2022-end due to allegations of corruptions. This policy was reportedly aimed at increasing government revenues and ending the liquor mafia’s influence and black marketing.

Chief Secretary of Delhi last year said in a report that the policy showed prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act, 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010. After this report, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an investigation into the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The L-G in July 2022 recommended a CBI probe into alleged rule violations and other wrongdoings in the implementation of the policy.

What is the CBI investigating?

The central agency is investigating allegations of the liquor policy being in favour of certain private businessmen. The CBI also said corruption goes to the “highest levels” in the Delhi government in this case. It claimed kickbacks worth crores were paid in lieu of the favours in policy. It is also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) utilised these funds for election campaign in Goa in 2022.

