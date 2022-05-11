Heatwave, early summer pushes demand for ACs, inverters across India: Report

As India, especially the northern part is reeling under the scorching heatwave and early onset of summer this year, the demand for air conditioners and inverters has witnessed massive surge, stated a latest consumer report.

According to the Justdial Consumer Insights, demand for ACs and inverters across the country increased by 62 per cent with Tier-II towns and cities witnessing a high double-digit demand growth rate compared to Tier-I.

While the total searches for ACs and inverters went up by 62 per cent year-on-year (YOY) in April, demand for ACs during the month was 3X of inverters on local search engine Justdial platform. The January-March 2022 (JFM22) quarter also saw a 23 per cent rise in demand for ACs and inverters vis-à-vis JFM21 amid the ongoing. Demand for AC servicing also picked up during the quarter, witnessing an 18% (YOY) rise.

Further, pan-India demand for ACs grew by 53 per cent and inverters 101 per cent, and AC servicing by 54 per cent, the report added. Also, the most sought-after top 10 AC brands in the country were Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, O General, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, LG, and Lloyd. Among inverters, Luminous, Microtek, V Guard, Su-Kam, Genus, Exide, Amarone, UTL, APC, and Smarten were the top-10 most searched brands on the platform.

Graphic credit: Mohsin Shaikh

In Tier-I cities, demand for ACs rose by 30 per cent in the month of April with Delhi leading the way by generating almost 46 per cent of the searches while Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad together contributed 36 per cent. Searches for ACs in Tier-II towns and cities, rose by 77% (YOY) during the last month and 23 per cent (YOY) during the JFM22 quarter. Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Surat, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Vadodara, Indore, Rajkot, and Vijayawada were the top 10 Tier-II towns and cities that had maximum demand for ACs.

Voltas was the most searched brand in Tier-II cities but in Tier-I Daikin remained ahead of Voltas with 30 per cent more searches, the report further showed.

Commenting on the trend, Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said: “The uptick in demand stands in good stead for our neighbourhood ecommerce ecosystem that Justdial has stood for and empowered. Increasingly we are witnessing local shops and neighbourhood stores embracing the digital to bring in new customers and revenue. We have tried to aggregate all the dealers of electronic goods on the platform, enabling our customers to take an informed choice and get the best deal.”