Avoid Swiggy, Zomato, let kids taste delicious food cooked by their mothers: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday emphasised on the importance of providing home-cooked meals for children while hearing a case concerning an offence relating to pornography.

The Court advised parents to deter from ordering food from restaurants through online delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, Live Law reported.

The Kerala High Court was hearing a case against a man who was arrested by police from the roadside for watching porn on his mobile. The Court offered its views on modern parenting while quahing criminal charges against the man, ruling that watching pornography in private, without sharing or exhibiting it to others, will not be considered an offense under Section 292 of the India Penal Code.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan implored parents to persuade their children to play outdoors and have delicious food cooked by their mothers instead of allowing them to order food through mobile apps like Swiggy and Zomato.

"Let the children play cricket or football or other games they like during their leisure time. That is necessary for a healthy young generation who are to become the beacons of hope of our nation in the future," the Kerala High Court said, as per Live Law.

“Instead of purchasing food from restaurants through ‘Swiggy’ and ‘Zomato’, let the children taste the delicious food made by their mother and let the children play on playgrounds at that time and come back home to the mesmerizing smell of mother’s food,” it added.

The Court further cautioned against the drawbacks giving mobile phones to their minor children without proper supervision.

It underscored the ease with which explicit content, including pornographic videos, can be accessed via mobile phones with internet connectivity.

"Innocent parents will give mobile phones to their minor children to make them happy. The parents should be aware of the danger behind it. Let the children watch informative news and videos from the mobile phones of their parents in their presence," the Kerala High Court stated.

Also Read: Ruckus at 5-star Delhi hotel after few Chinese G20 delegates refuse bag check by security staff: Sources