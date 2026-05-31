Can you carry liquor bottles in Delhi metro? Here's what DMRC rules say

Confusion over carrying liquor bottles on the Delhi Metro continues to crop up online, with many commuters unsure about what is allowed and what is not.

Questions about whether alcohol can be carried on Metro trains, how many bottles are permitted, and whether the rules change when travelling to neighbouring states are frequently asked on social media.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already reiterated that passengers can carry up to two sealed bottles of alcohol while travelling on the Metro network.

Responding to a commuter on X, the DMRC said, "Hi, carrying up to two sealed bottles of alcohol per passenger is permitted in the Delhi Metro, as per existing guidelines. However, consumption of alcohol within metro premises or trains is strictly prohibited."

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When was the rule introduced?

The rule was introduced in June 2023 after a committee comprising officials from the DMRC and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reviewed the Metro's list of prohibited items.

Before that, passengers were generally not allowed to carry liquor on most Delhi Metro routes. The only exception was the Airport Express Line, where commuters could carry up to two sealed bottles of alcohol.

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Following the review, the DMRC extended the same rule to the entire Metro network, allowing passengers to carry a maximum of two sealed liquor bottles on all corridors.

At the time, the move was seen as an effort to bring uniformity across the network and make the rules easier for passengers to understand.

What about travel to Noida, Ghaziabad or Gurugram?

The Delhi Metro network operates not only in Delhi but also connects NCR cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana. This led to questions about whether Metro rules could conflict with state excise laws.

The DMRC has clarified that while it permits passengers to carry up to two sealed liquor bottles, state excise laws continue to apply during cross-border travel.

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DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar told PTI, "Whatever the Delhi government has authorised us is (permitted). The excise rules of the particular state prevail."

Explaining the situation, Kumar added, "If a commuter boards a train in Delhi with two liquor bottles and is headed to UP then he should understand that he has two follow the excise rule of that state. So, if only one liquor bottle is allowed, he should carry just one."

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal also made a similar point, saying, "We are not specifying either one or two whatever number of bottles are permitted. Since we are operating in Delhi, UP and Haryana and whatever is the excise law of the state, it will prevail."

The issue had even prompted the Delhi government's Excise Department to raise objections after the 2023 rule change. According to reports, the department argued that interstate movement of liquor is governed by excise laws and asked the DMRC to align its rules accordingly.

What is allowed and what is not?

Under the current Delhi Metro rules:

Passengers can carry up to two sealed liquor bottles.

The bottles must remain unopened throughout the journey. Advertisement

Drinking alcohol inside Metro stations, platforms or trains is not allowed.

Passengers found consuming alcohol or creating a disturbance while intoxicated can face action under Metro rules and applicable laws.

In short, carrying up to two sealed liquor bottles is allowed on the Delhi Metro. However, passengers must keep the bottles sealed, avoid consuming alcohol anywhere on Metro premises, and follow the excise rules of the state they are travelling to.