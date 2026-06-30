CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says he would never appear on India's Got Latent, calls Samay Raina 'privileged'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has said he has no interest in appearing on India's Got Latent, criticising comedian Samay Raina as "privileged". The comments have since gone viral, with many social media users arguing that Dipke's own educational background undermines his criticism.

Comments made during interview

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Dipke made the remarks during an appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, where he was discussing his favourite stand-up comedians. When asked whether he would consider participating in India's Got Latent, he said he had no interest in doing so.

He replied in Hindi, "I will not go to India's Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that 'Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out'. You will be able to get out because you are privileged."

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The clip was widely shared on social media, drawing both support and criticism.

Users question Dipke's comments on privilege

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While some users agreed with Dipke's criticism of the show, many questioned his remarks on privilege, pointing out that he had completed a Master's degree in Public Relations at Boston University in the United States.

One user wrote, "US mei reh ke padhai karne wala oppressed (Someone who studied in the US is calling themselves oppressed)."

Another commented, "Priviliged?? This guy studied in Boston so stop giving us this eveyone is a priviliged non sense."

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A third asked, "Wasn’t he in USA? Is he not privileged."

Another user wrote, "Is he not provileged, living in foreign land a good life and acting here as bechara, nautanki sala, yaha ke baccho ko bahkane chala aya (He's pretending to be a poor, helpless guy. What a drama. Now he's come here to mislead the youth)."

The India's Got Latent controversy

India's Got Latent first became embroiled in controversy after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark to a contestant during one of the show's episodes.

He asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The comment triggered widespread outrage, with many calling it offensive and inappropriate. Multiple FIRs were later filed in connection with the incident.

In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay Raina addressed the controversy involving himself and Ranveer Allahbadia. He also recalled a Mumbai police officer asking him to apologise following the backlash.

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After the controversy, Raina removed all episodes of India's Got Latent Season 1 from public platforms.

The show returned for its second season on 20 June 2026, releasing simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix. The premiere episode featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. It went on to receive more than 45 million views on YouTube and topped Netflix's streaming charts for more than a week.

What is the Cockroach Janata Party?

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was founded in May 2026 by political strategist Abhijeet Dipke.

The satirical political movement was launched after remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who compared unemployed youth and activists to "cockroaches", sparked widespread debate.

Since then, the youth-led collective has campaigned on issues including unemployment, examination irregularities and accountability in public institutions.