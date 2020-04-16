Coronavirus India Highlights: Maharashtra opens hotline for doctors; ICMR-NIV approve 23 antibody rapid tests

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News updates: Data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed that by 5PM on April 16 there were a total of 12,759 COVID-19 cases with death toll at 420. Meanwhile, 1,514 people have recovered so far. In its daily briefing on Thursday, the ministry said that India recorded 941 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths reported in 24 hours. It also said that there no coronavirus cases in 325 districts in India. The ministry further said that temperature screening and sanitiser use should be made obligatory to follow at workplaces.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 12,000 mark on Thursday as the country formally entered the second leg of nationwide a day before on April 15. India's tally has climbed to 12,380 comprising 10,477 active cases and 414 deaths, according to Health Ministry. 1,488 people have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated, the ministry data showed. The Centre issued a set of new guidelines for lockdown 2.0, listing several relaxations that will come into effect post-April 20. The Home Ministry which issued the rules, said that the government will permit agriculture, constructions, Information Technology, industrial units in the special economic zones (SEZ) and rural areas to operate if they strictly follow the lockdown norms.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Complete list of 170 hotspot districts in India

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 guidelines issued: Check full list of relaxations, restrictions by MHA

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

11.05 pm: Coronavirus updates: Maharashtra forms task force to guide doctors

Maharashtra government has formed a special task force of doctors, both from private and government hospitals, that will guide doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients and help them handle the issue better. A hotline will be opened for doctors treating COVID-19 patients in the state.

10.01 pm: Coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom extended for at least three weeks, reports AFP.

9.36 pm: Corona India updates: 23 rapid test kits appoved by ICMR, 9 to be made in India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune have validated and found satisfactory 23 antibody-based rapid tests. Of these, 9 rapid test kits are to be manufactured in India, ICMR said.

Till now, 23 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at ICMR-NIV Pune, and the following (in pic) were found to be satisfactory. 9 of these kits are manufactured in India: Indian Council of Medical Research pic.twitter.com/m9R0NEOSSW ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 9.35 pm: Corona in Maharashtra: 286 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths Maharashtra reported 286 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,202 an death toll to 194. Of the new cases, 4 were reported in Pune and 3 in Mumbai. Out of the 7 deaths reported today, 5 were men and 2 were women. State health department said that 300 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, including 5 today. 9.31 pm: Union Group of Minister on COVID-19 to meet at Nirman Bhawan, Delhi tomorrow at 11 pm. 9.26 pm: WATCH: Badruddin Ajmal, Chief of the All India United Democratic Front, appealed people to offer prayers during Ramzam at home and follow lockdown rules #WATCH I appeal to my Muslim brothers and sisters to offer prayers at their homes during the month of Ramzan and follow lockdown rules of the government of India," says, Badruddin Ajmal, Chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) pic.twitter.com/LwR3Mif5PU ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 9.25 pm: PM revies economic impact of coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the the impact of coronavvirus pandemic on the Indian economy. A second stimulus to help affected sectors was also considered, reported news agency PTI. 9.01 pm: Coronavirus: Number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 60 Delhi government has identified areas of street number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh and street numbers 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara as containment zones. This takes the total number of containment zones in the national capital to 60. List of 'containment zones' in Delhi raised to 60; areas of Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave, Shaheen Bagh and Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara included in the list pic.twitter.com/K91C46ekhi ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 8.39 pm: Corona in Delhi: Plasma trials to treat COVID-19 begin Delhi has received permission from Centre to begin clinical trials of plasma therapy for critically ill coronavirus patients, informed CM Arvind Kejriwal. The plasma treatment uses blood plasma of the patients who have completely recovered from the virus. 8.07 pm: Over 90 Health Dept staff, 20 cops test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal More than 90 officials from the Health Department and 20 from Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal so far, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode told news agency ANI. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given orders to investigate how so many health officials contracted COVID-19. 8.01 pm: Corona updates Jharkhand: One more patient One more person from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, with travel history to West Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19, informed State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. This takes the total number positive cases in Jharkhand to 29. 7.51 pm: Corona in Bengal: Total number of cases at 144; 10 dead As of today, there are 144 active #COVID19 cases (an increase of 12 from yesterday) and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus in West Bengal: State Health & Family Welfare Department pic.twitter.com/pMBy6DKQp7 ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 7.45 pm: First coronavirus cases in Arunachal Pradesh tests negative The first coronavirus case in Arunachal Pradesh has tested negative twice in the third and fourth tests consecutively, CM Pema Khandu said in a tweet. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is zero, he further added. 7.22 pm: Corona in MP: 1,200 tests happening daily in state, says CM Chouhan No testing was done in the Madhya Pradesh till March 23 as there was no lab here, stated CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today, 1,200 tests are conducted in the state every dayand samples are being sen to labs in Delhi and Noida for testing, he added. 7.13 pm: Odisha State Commission for Women floats WhatsApp helpline number 8763543013 to address cases of violence against women during COVID-19 lockdown period, ANI reported. 6.58 pm: Corona in Delhi: 68 nurses, doctors asked to home-quarantine 68 personnel, including doctors, nurses and staff, from Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in North Delhi have been asked to remain under home quarantine after a suspected coronavirus patient died there. 6.50 pm: Corona updates: India will not take PPEs from China India has decided to stop receiving personal protective equipments (PPEs) from China. Orders have been placed with 39 manufacturers in India and sufficient number of PPEs will be produced in the next two weeks, sources said. 6.30 pm: Corona cases in India: 823 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours Number of coronavirus cases increased by 823 within the past 24 hours, whereas the country reported 28 deaths within this time period. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has reached 12,759 so far, including 10,824 active cases, 420 deaths, 1,514 cured or discharged patients and 1 migrated patient, stated Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 6.17 pm: Corona in Mumbai: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,936; 113 dead According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai has increased to 1,936, whereas death toll in the city has reached 113. 5.53 pm: Coronavirus updates India: Total cases reach 12,759; 420 dead According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has reached 12,759. This includes 10,824 active cases, 420 deaths, 1,514 cured or discharged patients and 1 migrated patient. 5.45 pm: DRDO shifts PPE testing facility to Delhi Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted testing facility for of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks from Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior to Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi to ensure swift delivery. 5.36 pm: Coronavirus update: IPL 2020 suspended till further notice IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till further notice amid the coronavirus scare. BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies, said BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah. 5.15 pm: Corona cases live updates: 12 COVID-19 tests conducted in India to find 1 positive case, says ICMR Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that "In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in US it's 5.3, in UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case." #WATCH In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in US it's 5.3, in UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case: Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). pic.twitter.com/bLHDYOIr7r - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 5.07 pm: Corona live updates India IPL 2020 season stands suspended till further notice, due to COVD-19 pandemic, announced Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI. 4.57 pm: Corona cases live updates: Airlines will have to refund if tickets booked in 1st phase of lockdown, says Aviation Ministry The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that the airlines will have to refund the full amount if passengers booked tickets during the first phase of lockdown duration, which was from March 25-April14. The ministry added that the refund has to be made within a period of 3 weeks from the date of request of cancellation. 4.53 pm: Coronavirus live updates Temperature screening and sanitiser use should be made obligatory to follow at workplaces, says Health Ministry. 4.48 pm: COVID-19 India Live updates Rapid coronavirus test kits procured from China are only for epidemiology purpose, not for early diagnosis, says ICMR. 4.46 pm: COVID-10 updates India Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR said on Thursday that the rapid anti-body test is conducted for surveillance purpose, not for early diagnosis. 4.44 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates 5 lakh testing kits, comprising rapid antibody kits have been received from two Chinese firms, says Health Ministry. 4.39 pm: Live updates of coronavirus: Around 2.9 lakh COVID-19 tests carried out so far, ICMR The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that 2,90,401 people have been tested across country so far. Out of these 30,043 were tested on Wednesday. Also, out of these tests, 36,331 tests have been done at ICMR's 176 labs and 3,712 test were conducted at 78 private labs, said Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, ICMR. 4.34 pm: Coronavirus live updates No COVID-19 cases in 325 districts in India: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/IJCT3cES5o - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 4.32 pm: COVID-19 live updates in India Total 12,380 novel coronavirus cases in India, death toll stands at 414, 489 people recovered, says Health Ministry. 4.29 pm: Corona live updates India: 941 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths reported in 24 hours, says Health Ministry. 4.23 pm: Corona live updates Delhi 62 patients who recovered from novel coronavirus infection were discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital on Thursday, said DR. JC Passey, Director of the hospital adding that the 62 patients are being sent to a quarantine centre in Dwarka's sector-8. 4.16 pm: Corona live updates Karnataka List of 32 coronavirus hotspots in Bengaluru 4.06 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates All 11 COVID-19 patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered, says Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi. 3.58 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Zoom app not safe, warns government Video meet app Zoom is not safe to use, CERT-India said on Thursday in its advisory. The app has been in the middle of controversy over its security issues. India's nodal cyber security agency had earlier cautioned users of the video-conferencing app that it was susceptible to breaches. The advisory is issued amid instances of leaked passwords and hackers hijacking video calls through conferences. According to CERT-India, people who wish to follow the Zoom app need to follow its guidelines which are aimed at preventing unauthorised entry during the video-conferences. 3.48 pm: COVID-19 updates India: Flight with UK nationals, Indians depart from Amritsar A flight carrying 241 UK nationals and 28 Indians departed from Amritsar International Airport on Thursday for Heathrow Airport in London. A flight carrying 241 UK nationals and 28 Indians has departed today from Amritsar International Airport for Heathrow Airport in London. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/uyVJiHEv6D - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020 3.44 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: Curfew 5 areas of Surat from Thursday night The Gujarat government has taken the decision to impose curfew in 5 areas of Surat from Thursday midnight to stem the further spread of COVID-19, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said. The areas fall under the jurisdiction of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Limbayat police stations, according to CMO secretary Ashwani Kumar. The curfew will be in effect till April 22, meanwhile, a 3-hour relaxation will given from 1 pm to 4 pm on these days, Kumar added. 3.30 pm: Corona live updates Ludhiana No home delivery of food in Ludhiana, said the city District Magistrate adding that the administration has taken the decision to stop all operations of food preparation establishments, comprising home deliveries, in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic and risk of food contamination. 3.15 pm: Arunachal Pradesh releases Rs 1,000 each to farmers In addition to the monetary relief being provided by centre to the farmers affected due to lockdown, Govt of Arunachal has also released Rs 1000 for each farmer who are registered under PM-KISAN scheme, says Arunachal Pradesh CM 3.05 PM: TN CM Relief Fund receives Rs 134.64 crore Edappadi K Palanisamy, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, says the CM Relief Fund has received Rs 134.64 crore to undertake various measures in the fight against COVID-19. "I thank all the people who have generously contributed to the fund," the CM added. 2.57 PM: Coronavirus cases in Bihar Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Bihar, says two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today, taking the total tally of positive cases to 74 now. 2.50 PM: Mauritius thanks India for medical supplies "I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous donation of medical supplies from the Government of India which reached Mauritius yesterday, Wednesday, April 15, by a special flight of Air India," says Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth. 2.45 PM: No Iftar during Ramzam No arrangements of Dawat-e-Sahri or Iftar will be organised during Ramzan in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, says Karnataka Minority Welfare, Waqf and Hajj Department. No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka, during #Ramzan, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz: State Minority Welfare, Waqf & Hajj Department pic.twitter.com/QTEhZ44jYZ ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

2.40 PM: "We will ask the concerned authority to film the entire event and document it. If any violation of the COVID-19 guidelines takes place will take action without any second thought," says Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Naraya on Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy's son's marriage. - ANI

2.25 PM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

A total of 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,267, says Edappadi K Palanisamy, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

2.18 PM: Two family members of an officer posted at Byculla Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19 two days back. They were immediately admitted to hospital. Swab test of close contacts of the family & fire official have tested negative, says Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Services.

2.12 pm: Corona live updates Karnataka: No arrangements of Dawa-e-Sahri of Iftar: Karnataka Minority Welfare, Waqf & Hajj Department

No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka, during #Ramzan, in view of #COVID19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz: State Minority Welfare, Waqf & Hajj Department.

No arrangements of Dawat-e-Sahri or Iftar shall be organized during #Ramzan, in view of #COVID19 pandemic: Karnataka Minority Welfare, Waqf & Hajj Department https://t.co/PIXS7y9yOP - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

2.05 pm: Corona live updates Punjab: State food minister visits Khanna Mandi in Ludhiana

Punjab Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited Khanna Mandi in Ludhiana on Thursday to see the crop procurement procedure by the government from farmers.

Punjab: State Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited Khanna Mandi in Ludhiana today where crop procurement procedure by the government, from farmers has begun. He says, "Procurement process began from yesterday. Our target is to procure 135 lakh metric ton". pic.twitter.com/5ibaIM56yv - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

1.57 pm: Corona live updates in Haryana: 9 more cases reported

Haryana recorded 9 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday which include 8 from Panchkula and 1 from Palwal. The total number of novel coronavirus in the state stand at 213, comprising 14 Italian nationals, Haryana Health Department said.

9 more #COVID19 cases reported in Haryana today (8 in Panchkula & 1 in Palwal). Total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state at 213, including 14 Italian nationals: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/sleFYhd80k - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

1.47 pm: Corona live updates India: COVID-19 fight should be taken to district, state level: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suggested that the to fight novel coronavirus pandemic, our main force should be at state and district level. He added that Kerala is an example of this and the fight should be bottom up and not top down. PM Modi's role should be to empower the states.

1.38 pm: COVID-19 live updates tracker: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to create a map to track coronavirus

Requesting PM Modi to create a map of India to track coronavirus, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, that lockdown is not a solution, not a treatment, and the government must find a strategy to come out from that lockdown phase. PM Modi's role should be to empower the states, he added.

1.25 pm: Live updates of coronavirus: Lucknow's Sadar Bazar most sensitive zone, says Joint CP

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora visited the city's Sadar Bazar area on Thursday, which has been marked as a COVID-19 hotspot. He said that the area has become the most sensitive zone of Lucknow with 60 positive cases. The area started with 12 people, who were Jamaatis. He added that people did not practice social distancing there and flouted the lockdown rules.

1.20 pm: Corona cases live updates: Push testing aggressively: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his first virtual press briefing in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in India Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suggested that the government should push testing aggressively, maximise it, and use it strategically. "Use it not simply to track patients, but map the virus movement across India. Scale the testing, and use it test it strategically," he added.

1.15 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's address first press briefing via video conference

All political parties have worked together to fight COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdown is not a solution to pause the novel coronavirus pandemic. India needs a strategy once we come out of lockdown, says Rahul Gandhi.

1.10 pm: COVID-19 India live updates: 165 more cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 165 more novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 107 from Mumbai, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 3,081, Maharashtra Health Department said.

165 more #COVID19 cases (including 107 in Mumbai) reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3081: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/a1xpyzfyrX - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

1.03 pm: COVID-19 updates India: Govt summons private airline CEOs

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has summoned all private airlines' CEOs to discuss advance ticket bookings during the lockdown duration and the refund policy. All CEOs attended the meeting with the ministry's senior officials via videoconferencing. Govt is in the process of making guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking problems and refund discrepancies they are facing and will announce the guidelines soon.

12.56 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: Karnataka reports highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases

The Karnataka government said on Thursday that 34 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus till noon, which is the biggest single-day hike in the state. The state health department said in its morning bulletin that till date 313 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, comprising 13 deaths and 82 discharges.

12.46 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates

South Korea reports 22 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 10,613 with death toll at 229.

12.36 pm: India lockdown news: Agra records 19 fresh COVID-19 cases

Agra on Thursday reported 19 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the district to 167, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

12.26 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases past 3,000-mark

Maharashtra recorded 165 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking its total tally to 3,081. Out of these cases, Mumbai's tally is at 107.

12.19 pm: Lockdown live updates

9 Tablighi Jamaat members have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Pakistan's Punjab province. This has taken the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 6,506 in the country, according to a media report on Thursday.

12.13 pm: new guidelines for lockdown: What's open, what's closed; check here:-

What's open during lockdown 2.0

All kinds of essential services have been exempted from restrictions. These services include all health workers -- doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and sanitation workers.

Media persons belonging to print and electronic media have also been exempted from lockdown, though they too can't enter the containment zones, also known as hotspots.

Homes of children, disabled, mentally challenged or senior citizens, women, among others will also remain open.

Movement, loading or unloading of goods cargo -- both inter or intrastate -- will be allowed.

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face mask.

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels will remain operational.

Services provided by self-employed people, including electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will also remain operational.

Industries in rural areas, SEZs, and EOU zones, units making essential goods, food processing units, IT hardware companies, coal production will be allowed to function.

Construction of roads, irrigation projections, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas and construction of renewable energy projects will be allowed.

The government will also ease restrictions for farmworkers since the rabi crop harvest season has started in states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

All security personnel, including police and security forces, are also exempted from the lockdown.

All kinds of essential service agencies, including cook gas agencies, fuel pumps, ration shops, wholesale and retail shops and vegetable mandis, will remain open.

Pathology labs will also be allowed to operate amid the lockdown. Notably, the government has also roped in various private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Goods trucks carrying goods -- weather or not essential goods -- within states and outside states will be allowed to operate during the extended lockdown period.

People in areas not identified as containment zones are allowed to go out to buy essential items like ration, vegetables, milk, etc.

IT services for essential services, internet and telecommunication services will also remain open.

What's closed

All domestic and international air travel for the general public; all passenger trains; bus transport; and metro rail services will remain closed.

Taxis, including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws, and services of cab aggregators will not operate during the extended lockdown.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious activities also stand suspended.

All religious places of worship will be closed for public during the lockdown. In the case of funerals, the congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted.

To mitigate hardship, select additional activities have been allowed from April 20. However, states or UTs will separately take the final call on the relaxation of curbs. PM Modi o

Tuesday had also said that areas with no coronavirus cases could be exempted some restrictions from April 20.

All education institutes will remain shut.

All social, political, sports, cultural, academic, entertainment and religious gatherings are prohibited.

12.05 pm: Nationwide lockdown: Domino's Pizza clarifies the COVID-19 positive delivery executive not its employee

Domino's Pizza India took to Twitter on Thursday to dispel rumours that a delivery boy who has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection is not its employee.

We are doing everything necessary and possible so that your favourite Domino's Pizza is always delivered safely to you. pic.twitter.com/Fu8UMtA9TW - dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 16, 2020

11.56 am: New guidelines for lockdown: Here is the complete list of 170 hotspots in India

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Siwan

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, udhampur,Kupwara

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi

Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot,Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhour, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttrakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North

11.47 am: India lockdown news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs PM Modi on current economic situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to discuss the present economic situation in India. FM Sitharaman is also expected to discuss the fiscal relief package for the economy with PM Modi.

11.39 am: Coronavirus lockdown updates: Delhi pips Tamil Nadu to become second worst-affected state after Maharashtra

Delhi has pipped Tamil Nadu to become second worst-affected state after Maharashtra with total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases at 1,578 and 28 deaths. Tamil Nadu was trailing Maharashtra till some days ago being the second-worst affected state in India. The state is third on the list with 1,242 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and death toll at 14. Maharashtra the first on the list has 2,916 cases with death toll at 187.

11.26 am: India lockdown news: No mandatory deduction for contribution to PM-CARES: AIIMS to doctors

The AIIMS administration has accepted the suggestion by its Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) to make contribution to the PM-CARES fund voluntary. The administration added that there will no obligatory salary deduction for the donation and those interested an "Opt-In".

11.19 am: Lockdown live updates: Govt asks insurers to allow policy renewal payments till May 15

The government has asked the insurance companies to permit policyholders to make payments towards the renewal of their policies till May 15. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that to mitigate hardships of policyholders whose health and motor (3rd party) insurance policies are due for renewal during lockdown. "The government has issued a notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before May 15 towards renewal of their policies," she said.

This is for policies that are due between 25th March and 3rd May, in order to ensure their continuity and hassle-free claims payment during the above grace period: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/IwtwMw7iTX - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

11.13 am: Lockdown in Delhi

Delhi High Court said on Thursday that the government in the national capital must direct all schools to waive fees till schools reopen after lockdown. The instruction came after a plea by Advocate and activist Amit Sahni was filed in the court arguing that the Haryana government issued a similar circular.

11.09 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: 5 horses dead

The lockdown in Maharashtra has led to the death of 5 horses in Palghar district of Maharashtra. As per the sources, the horses used for pulling carts couldn't get horse feed which comes from Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra, leading to the deaths of horses' in the district.

11.04 am: Kashmir coronavirus news

40 cops quarantined in Kashmir's Kupwara after a sub-inspector's son tested positive for novel coronavirus.

10.59 am: Lockdown news: Pizza delivery boy tests positive in Delhi, 72 people quarantined

72 people in Delhi's South Delhi, including Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar have been put under quarantine days after a pizza delivery executive tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, none of these 72 people have been tested as of now but they will be tested, according to District Magistrate of South Delhi BM Mishra.

Read more here: Coronavirus: 72 quarantined after pizza delivery person tests positive in Delhi

10.55 am: Lockdown in Lucknow: 21 COVID-19 cases reported

King George's Medial University, Lucknow said on Thursday that out of the 929 samples tested on Wednesday, 21 have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

10.50 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra

2 trainee doctors among 10 fresh novel coronavirus cases in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

10.44 am: New guidelines for lockdown: Karnataka reports 13th COVID-19 death

Karnataka health department said on Thursday that a 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, passed away on Thursday. He was referred from a private hospital to the hospital he was presently admitted to. The man was on ventilator support since April 10. This is the 13th coronavirus-related death in the state, the department added.

10.30 pm: Lockdown live updates: Global toll crosses 1,36,000 mark

The global death toll due to novel coronavirus has crossed the 1,36,000-mark with over 20 lakh infected worldwide, reported the Johns Hopkins University tally. United States has reported over 28,000 deaths followed by Italy's toll at around 21,000.

10.22 am: Coronavirus latest updates: 6.8 lakh testing kits to reach from China to India on Thursday

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that 6.9 lakh testing kits have been custom cleared by China last night and are headed to India. The testing kits will reach India on Thursday.

10.15 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: US records over 2,600 deaths in 24 hours

The United States has recorded over 2,600 deaths due to COVID-19 outbreak in the past 24 hours, setting a new record, as per the Johns Hopkins University tally. With this, the total number of novel coronavirus deaths have reached around 28,000.

10.08 am: Lockdown 2.0 guidelines: Maharashtra worst-affected state with death toll at 187

The country's death toll climbed to 414 on Thursday with Maharashtra being the worst-affected state with the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 187, according to Health Ministry's latest data. Maharashtra topped the list with the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 2,916 followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242.

9.58 am: Government guidelines for lockdown: Check BusinessToday.In's India coronavirus tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

9.54 am: Coronavirus cases live: Pakistan COVID-19 cases reach 6,383; death toll at 111

The novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged over 6,300 on Wednesday. A top minister said that the government is fighting a "difficult situation" battling the COVID-19 war at different fronts including the virus, poverty, hunger and a weak economy.

Read more here: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan reach 6,383; 111 people dead

9.47 am: Lockdown guidelines India: Rajasthan reports 25 fresh novel coronavirus cases

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases which comprise 11 from Tonk, 10 from Jodhpur, 1 from Bikaner, 2 from Jhunjhunu and 1 from Ajmer. This takes Thursday's positive cases tally till 9 am to 25, while cumulative positive tally is at 11,01.

9.42 am: New guidelines: Chandigarh, Mohali classified as "Large Break Hotspot"

Chandigarh and Mohali have been identified as "Large Break Hotspot" as both the regions have reported over 14 novel coronavirus cases. This containment operation is deemed to be spread over 28 days from the date the last case in the district tests negative.

9.39 am: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

After an entire family tested COVID-19 positive Chhattisgarh's Katghora town, the nurses at AIIMS, Raipur, have taken responsibility of their 3-month old baby, the only member in the family to be tested negative for the virus.

9.34 am: Coronavirus latest news: China secretly conducting nuclear tests?

According to a news report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing a to be released report by the US State department, China may be secretly carrying out nuclear tests with low explosive power.

9.29 am: New lockdown guidelines: Gujarat's state laboratory reports coronavirus genome sequence that can track the virus origin

Gujarat's Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) said on Wednesday night that the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) is the only state government laboratory in India that has reported COVID-19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence.

Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the only State Govt laboratory in India that has reported COVID19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine & association with virulence.#IndiaFightsCorona - CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 15, 2020

9.23 am: New guidelines for lockdown: Salman releases video, asks people to resect the lockdown rules

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has put a video on his Instagram handle requesting people to respect the lockdown rules and salute the policemen, doctors and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to save people from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

9.15 am: Bandra migrant crisis: Police probe reveals workers were from same locality

The police investigation, CCTV footage analyses and drone cameras have pointed out that most of the persons or labourers who had assembled at Bandra were the residents of the same locality. The came out and assembled outside the lanes and when the police tried to disperse them, they went back into their shanties. The primary reason other than train services for migrant workers promoted on social media, the workers were upset with the meals being provided to them. They were getting meals in packets like pulao, khichdi but they wanted to have meals consisting of chapaatis instead of cooked rice. The workers have also been demanding raw ration but they did not get the same despite repeated requests. This led to further anger and restlessness among the migrant workers who came out protesting thinking that this could build pressure on the government and some train services will be started for them so that they could reach their respective native places.

9.06 am: Lockdown news: Chandigarh administration takes strict steps to fight COVID-19

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP?Singh Badnore said on Wednesday that the Chandigarh administration is taking stringent steps to combat novel coronavirus pandemic. The authority has put a total ban on public spitting, made mandatory a strict compliance of curfew restrictions, provide adequate fodder in Gaushalas, and ensure food and care to street dogs.

9.00 am: Lockdown live updates: IMF proposes to use full $1 trillion lending capacity to support nations fighting COVID-19

International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said that the international body is suggesting to deploy all its $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak. "It is a crisis like no other. In scope, we are now in the worst recession since the Great Depression. We are experiencing a 3 percent contraction of global GDP, and 170 countries are going to see income per capita falling versus what we expected three months ago for 160-for them to go up," Georgieva told reporters at the beginning of the annual spring meeting of IMF and the World Bank in Washington, United States.

8.45 am: India lockdown news: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 12,000-mark, death toll at 414

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 12,000 mark on Thursday as the country formally entered the second leg of nationwide a day before on April 15. India's tally has climbed to 12,380 comprising 10,477 active cases and 414 deaths, according to Health Ministry. 1,488 people have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated, the ministry data showed.

8.30 am: Coronavirus news live update: US records around 2,600 deaths in 24 hours

The United States on Wednesday recorded around 2,600 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. This is a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any nation, Johns Hopkins University said.

8.15 am: India lockdown news updates: Country's tally nears 12,000-mark, death toll at 392

The country formally entered the second leg of nationwide lockdown on Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped by around 1,100. India's tally has climbed to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases and 392 deaths, according to Health Ministry. 1,343 people have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated, the ministry data showed. Maharashtra topped the list with the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 2,687 followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204

8.00 am: India lockdown news: Check the BusinessToday.In 'India Coronavirus tracker' for state-wise coronavirus cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic