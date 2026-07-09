Flying business class? This ₹20 lakh ruling against Air India is a win for every passenger

A 73-year-old retired judicial officer has won a major legal battle against Air India after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) upheld an order directing the airline to refund his business class fare and pay ₹20 lakh in compensation for a defective seat that allegedly caused him severe pain, vertigo, and aggravated his pre-existing medical condition during a 15-hour international flight.

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Case details

The case was filed by Justice Rajesh Chandra of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who, along with his wife, had booked return tickets from New Delhi to San Francisco. Due to his long-standing cervical spondylosis and sciatica, Chandra upgraded both tickets from economy to business class by paying an additional ₹1.23 lakh per ticket to ensure a more comfortable journey.

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However, on the return leg of the journey on September 22, 2022, aboard Air India flight AI-174 from San Francisco to New Delhi, Chandra was allotted seat 8D, which allegedly had a defective reclining mechanism. Despite repeatedly informing the cabin crew, the issue could not be resolved, and he was reportedly told that no alternative business-class or first-class seat was available. He completed the nearly 15-hour flight in severe discomfort, claiming the ordeal worsened his health and triggered vertigo.

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Consumer complaint and Air India's defence

Following the incident, Chandra filed a complaint before the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, alleging a deficiency in service. He argued that despite paying a substantial premium for business class, Air India failed to provide the service promised.

Air India denied the allegations, contending that its records, including the cabin log and cabin crew reports, contained no evidence of a malfunctioning seat or any complaint being raised during the flight.

Commission's remark

On January 16, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Commission ruled in Chandra's favour, directing Air India to refund the business class fare component, pay ₹20 lakh as compensation for physical and mental agony, and reimburse ₹20,000 towards litigation costs.

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Both parties challenged the decision before the NCDRC. Chandra argued that the compensation was inadequate considering his suffering, while Air India sought to overturn the order.

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NCDRC upholds ₹20 lakh compensation

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed both appeals, holding that the State Commission had struck an appropriate balance. The Commission found no reason to interfere with the finding of deficiency in service and observed that the compensation awarded was neither excessive nor inadequate.

The NCDRC also noted that Chandra had specifically upgraded to business class because of his medical condition, making the failure to provide a functional seat particularly significant.