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Haldiram's first UK restaurant temporarily shuts weeks after viral Leicester Square launch

Haldiram's first UK restaurant temporarily shuts weeks after viral Leicester Square launch

The temporary closure comes only weeks after Haldiram's made headlines with the opening of its flagship UK restaurant in London's iconic Leicester Square

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Haldiram's first UK restaurant temporarily shuts weeks after viral Leicester Square launchHaldiram's has temporarily closed its first UK restaurant

Just weeks after creating a buzz with its grand debut in London's Leicester Square, Haldiram's has temporarily closed its first UK restaurant. The announcement was made by the company through its official Instagram page, assuring customers that the closure is only temporary and that the restaurant will reopen soon.

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The update was shared on @haldiramsuk.restaurants, Haldiram's official UK Instagram account. According to the page, the restaurant has been closed since July 21, 2026, due to scheduled electrical works being undertaken by UK Power Networks (UKPN).

The Instagram bio currently reads: "Temporarily closed due to UKPN electrical works. We'll be back soon. Stay tuned!" The company has not announced a reopening date but has promised to share updates through its official social media channels.

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Safety cited as reason behind shutdown

In an Instagram post, Haldiram's explained that the temporary closure is the result of planned utility work in the area, a situation beyond the company's control. The brand said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of both customers and staff during the scheduled electrical work.

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The post also thanked customers for their continued support and patience, apologised for the inconvenience caused, and reassured followers that the restaurant will welcome guests again once operations can safely resume.

Viral launch attracted massive crowds

The temporary closure comes only weeks after Haldiram's made headlines with the opening of its flagship UK restaurant in London's iconic Leicester Square. The launch quickly went viral across social media as videos showed long queues stretching outside the outlet.

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The restaurant drew enthusiastic crowds, including members of the Indian diaspora, tourists and local food lovers eager to experience the brand's popular Indian dishes. Signature menu items such as chole bhature, raj kachori, pav bhaji, chaats, sweets and traditional snacks became instant crowd-pullers during the opening weeks.

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No reopening date announced yet

Although the Leicester Square outlet remains temporarily closed, Haldiram's has clarified that the shutdown is not permanent. The company has not provided a specific reopening timeline but has assured customers that the restaurant will resume operations once the scheduled UKPN electrical works are completed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 3, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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